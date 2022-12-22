We recreate an exhilarating choral program for the holidays.

The world of choral music has always seemed far removed from the meat and potatoes world we live in each day. The ideas for the songs come from poetry, scripture or notable texts. Many sources are unknown or cryptic in origin.

In the heart of Times Square, surrounded by revelers (it was that day of drunken days, Santa Con in NYC), in early December we witnessed a pre-Christmas choral concert thanks to The Young New Yorkers’ Chorus. Christmas Hymns and Carols, this week on Lester the Nightfly.

St. Malachy’s Church

The Young New Yorkers Chorus

The Young New Yorkers’ Chorus (YNYC) fosters a vibrant choral community through singing, performance, and collaboration with emerging composers. We work to ensure that New Yorkers have a haven that brings music to those who need it and amplifies the voices of those who wish to make it.

Established in 2001, YNYC brings together the finest choral musicians from the tens of thousands of young people who flock to the city for

its excitement, art, and culture. Comprising both a mixed and a treble ensemble, YNYC has the unique pleasure of performing for a large and devoted audience, exposing music lovers of all demographics to the beauty and transcendent potential of the choral arts.

Our programming is driven by themes relevant to others in their twenties and thirties, as well as the immense diversity of our home city. Our performances strive to go beyond the typical concert format, and we seek to bring our sound to new venues and locales.

Guided by the artistic vision of conductor Alex Canovas, the choir performs a vast variety of music, from works by classical greats to those of prominent living composers, in venues including Avery Fisher Hall, Merkin Hall,

BAM Fisher, Symphony Space, The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn Fire Proof, Chicago Symphony Center, and many of the finest churches in New York City. Committed to the growth of new repertoire, YNYC debuts three original works annually through its Competition for Young Composers.

YNYC also provides a close-knit fellowship for talented singers in their twenties and thirties. Our people are our greatest assets, and we invest

in our community via social events, subgroups of music (and nonmusic) professionals looking to network, and engagement with our alumni. We also offer a wide array of volunteer leadership opportunities, allowing our members to gain important, transferable skills. Our operations reflect the ingenuity and entrepreneurialism of our demographic, with a robust media presence, high-quality recordings, and trend-setting engagement with our local, national, and international supporters.

RACHEL DeVORE FOGARTY (Associate Artistic Director) is an active composer and collaborative pianist. Her works have been performed in the United States and abroad, spanning choral, chamber, solo vocal, and sym- phonic literature. As a pianist, she is a regular accompanist and in-house arranger for the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and some of her favorite work

has included performances for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Batiste, and Lady Gaga. She has also worked as a rehearsal pianist with the national Broadway tours of the musicals Elf and Anything Goes. Proud member of a new upcoming project, the Astoria-based jazz trio The Tipsy Pigeons.

Show Playlist – Christmas Hymns and Carols