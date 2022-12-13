For the aficionado – yep – got you covered with Oscar Peterson, Dexter Gordon, and even some Cedar Walton (Thanks Mitch!). For the “I guess I like jazz but really don’t listen to it a lot crowd,” how about Duke Ellington doing some Nutcracker, Lou Rawls and Johnny Mathis & Ledisi with the Count Basie Orchestra? This one truly sparkles… I am certain you will find it simply… ‘therapeutic!” A Sparkling Jazz Christmas.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Just sayin’ — I will be listening to this one on repeat for the rest of the holiday season… not kidding!
The Sublime Jazz Christmas this week on Lester the Nightfly.
JUST A BIT ABOUT DEXTER GORDON – Dexter Gordon (February 27, 1923 – April 25, 1990) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, composer, bandleader, and actor. He was among the most influential early bebop musicians, which included other greats such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Bud Powell. Gordon’s height was 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm), so he was also known as “Long Tall Dexter” and “Sophisticated Giant”. His studio and performance career spanned more than 40 years.
Gordon’s sound was commonly characterized as being “large” and spacious and he had a tendency to play behind the beat. He was known for inserting musical quotes into his solos, with sources as diverse as “Happy Birthday” and well-known melodies from the operas of Wagner. This is not unusual in jazz improvisation, but Gordon did it frequently enough to make it a hallmark of his style. One of his major influences was Lester Young. Gordon, in turn, was an early influence on John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins. Rollins and Coltrane then influenced Gordon’s playing as he explored hard bop and modal playing during the 1960s.
Show Playlist – A Sparkling Jazz Christmas
|Song or Movement
|Artist / Album
|Rec (Comp)
|Christmas Is
|Lou Rawls / Lou Rawls Christmas Time
|1967
|Jingle Bells
|Jimmy Smith / Christmas Cookin’
|1964
|Let It Snow
|Count Basie Orchestra / A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
|2015
|Winter Wonderland
|Ramsey Lewis / The Sound of Christmas
|1961
|The Nutcracker Suite Danse of the Floredoras
|Duke Ellington / The Nutcracker Suite
|1960
|I’ll Be Home for Christmas
|Oscar Peterson / Oscar Peterson Christmas
|1995
|The Christmas Song
|Count Basie Orchestra & Ledisi / A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
|1995
|What Child is This?
|Chick Corea / Jazz to the World
|1995
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Long Version)
|Dexter Gordon Quartet / Conversation with Dexter Gordon
|1980
|Good Swing Wenceslas
|Count Basie Orchestra / A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
|2015
|Winter Wonderland
|Chet Baker Quartet/Pretty / Groovy (Expanded Edition)
|1958
|I’ll Be Home for Christmas
|Count Basie Orchestra & Ledisi / A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
|2015
|It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
|Cedar Walton & Eastern Rebellion / Hot Jazz for a Cool Night
|1992
|It’s The Holiday Season
|Count Basie Orchestra & Johnny Mathis / A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
|2015