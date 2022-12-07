A Classical Christmas: Britten, Saint-Seine, Bach, Handel, Tchaikovsky, Whitacre & Rutter. And some other greats!
Have you watched The Holiday yet? Love Hard (on Netflix)? At least you caught The Shop Around the Corner… Christmas in Connecticut?
WHAT? !!!!!
My, my you ARE behind. Let’s get you in the holiday spirit right here and right now… after all Christmas is Coming. Sacred Classical Christmas.
We have a special collection of music in the classical style… we’ll call it classical with a small “c.” Some from the Baroque, Classical and Romantic Eras. And a few pieces (see Rutter and Whitacre!) are very recent. A Sacred Classical Christmas this week on Lester the Nightfly.
Right here in the middle of the articles and music – a few Christmas pieces by my son, Finn.
Show Playlist – Sacred Classical Christmas
|Song or Movement
|Artist / Album
|Rec (Comp)
|Lieutenant Kije (Trioka)
|Sergei Prokofiev / A Classical Christmas
|2005 (1933)
|The Nativity Carol
|John Rutter – The Cambridge Singers / The John Rutter Christmas Album
|2002
|Tchaikovsky Christmas Waltz
|Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky / Classical Christmas Instrumentals
|2020
|Little Tree
|Eric Whitacre / Whitacre Choral Works Volume 2
|2014
|Christmas Oratoria BWV 248 Part 2: For the Second Day of Christmas
|Johan Sebastian Bach / Christmas Oratorio Weihnachts-Oratorium
|1987 (1734)
|“I know that my redeemer liveth”
|George Frederick Handel / The Messiah Elly Ameling Neville Mariner Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
|1976 (1741)
|The Wexford Carol
|John Rutter – The Cambridge Singers / The John Rutter Christmas Album feat. Stephen Varcoe
|Unknown (2002)
|A Ceremony of Carols Op. 28: Wolcum Yole!
|Benjamin Britten New London Children’s Choir / Britten A Ceremony of Carols Friday Afternoons
|1995 (1942)
|A Ceremony of Carols Op. 28: Balulalow
|Benjamin Britten New London Children’s Choir / Britten A Ceremony of Carols Friday Afternoons
|1995 (1942)
|A Ceremony of Carols Op. 28: This Little Babe
|Benjamin Britten New London Children’s Choir / Britten A Ceremony of Carols Friday Afternoons
|1995 (1942)
|A Ceremony of Carols Op. 28: Recession
|Benjamin Britten New London Children’s Choir / Britten A Ceremony of Carols Friday Afternoons
|1995 (1942)
|Prelude (In the style of Seb Bach)
|Charles Camille Saint-Saens / Oratoria de Noel Op 12
|2005 (1858)
|L’enfance du Christ Op. 25 H 120 Part 1 Le Song
|Hector Berlioz London Symphony Orchestra / Berlioz L’enfance du Christ
|2007 (1854)
|“For unto us a child is born”
|George Frederick Handel / The Messiah Elly Ameling Neville Mariner Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
|1976 (1741)
|Miniature Overture Op. 71
|Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky Sir Simon Rattle / The Nutcracker Suite
|2010 (1892)
|Act II No 12b Divertissement Coffee Arabian Dance
|Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky Sir Simon Rattle / The Nutcracker Suite
|2010 (1892)
|Act II No 12a Divertissement Chocolate Spanish Dance
|Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky Sir Simon Rattle / The Nutcracker Suite
|2010 (1892)
|Air de trompetta da capo
|Georg Phillip Telemann John Roderick McDonald / Festliche Musik Fur Trompete Und Orgel
|2003 (1733)
Here’s to KMUD – whoa – a new station running LTNF – YAY!!! A Ceremony of Carols.