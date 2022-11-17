Chris Oglesby Musicology (S2 | E101)

The LTNF Interview | Part 3

We do not just give away episodes. By that we mean – if a guest gets three or four episodes, they must be something special. Heidi Ewing, Etienne de Rocher, David Kikoski all had multiple LTNF episodes. And we did a three-some on The Avalanches and Chick Corea. And now, Chris Oglesby joins that esteemed list. Chris is a “great listener.” And thinking. Certainly, one of the most musically intelligent guests we have ever had on this radio show. And this final episode (of three) pays that off.

Glad you are reading this. Sure you’ll enjoy Chris Oglesby Musicology this week. And if you missed Episode One – click here.

Chris Oglesby Musicology this week on Lester the Nightfly.

Tenor Christopher Oglesby, a Grant Winner at this year’s Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition and alumnus of the prestigious Merola Opera Program of the San Francisco Opera, has also performed roles with that company, most recently Jacquino in Beethoven’s Fidelio and Ferrando in Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Coming up in the Fall of 2022 are performances with the San Francisco Opera in Francis Poulenc’s “Les Dialogues des Carmelites” and John Adams “Antony and Cleopatra.” Chris recently graduated from the Adler Fellowship where he made his San Francisco Opera house debut as Dancaïre in Carmen, later singing Benvolio in Romeo et Juliette, Edmondo in Manon Lescaut, Jaquino in Fidelio, and covering Ferrando in Così fan tutte. Christopher made his role and company debut as Boris in Kát’a Kabanová with West Edge Opera last summer. Christopher Oglesby

​Chris was most recently a Resident Artist at Utah Opera where he sang Tybalt in Roméo et Juliette and was the tenor soloist for Handel’s Messiah with the Utah Symphony. As a participant of the 2018 Merola Opera Program, he debuted as Tom Rakewell in The Rake’s Progress. An active soloist and recitalist, Oglesby has performed with the Utah Symphony, Dallas Puccini Society, and in the Schwabacher Recital Series at San Francisco Opera. He holds Bachelor of Music degrees in Vocal Performance, Choral Education and Band Education from Lee University and a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. Oglesby is a recipient of the Richard F. Gold Career Grant.

Christopher Oglesby Music Selections

Musical Selection Artist Album Year Deacon Blues Steely Dan Aja 1977 Familiarity Chris Thile, Punch Brothers The Phosphorescent Blues 2015 All Through the Night* Chris Thile Live from Here 2018 Passepied* Chris Thile, Punch Brothers The Phosphorescent Blues 2015 E lucevan le stelle Franco Corelli Tosca 1958 Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa* Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend 2008 Obvious Bicycle Vampire Weekend Modern Vampires of the City 2013 Chris Oglesby, *PJ Ewing

VIDEO REFERENCES

Giulio Gari Competition Performance

Giulio Gari Competition Performance

Learn more about LTNF here. And visit this link to send us a message: CONTACT US.