Chris Oglesby Music (S2 | E100)

Listen to the Show Here

The LTNF Interview | Part 2

Well, we just couldn’t do it. And we tried. There was just too much goodness in Chris’ playlist and musical brain to leave it all on the cutting room floor. So – not one. Not two. Three shows featuring Christopher Oglesby, Tenor. And this one is, as you can see, our 100th episode. Quite fitting as this is exactly what I (your host PJ Ewing) set out to do when launching this show. Chris and I begin our dialogue by studying in great detail a song I have never heard of – a lost gem from a record from 2008. The weeds… deep in… yes.

And, to add to this instant classic episode, we have probably the most diverse collection of music yet on the program. Making me even happier, we include minimalism from John Adams and Phillip Glass, Irish miner songs, sung live, and selections from a new record that Chris appeared on this year. Now we’re talking! Look for a great final episode with Chris next week. And if you missed Episode One – click here.

Chris Oglesby, Opera Singer this week on Lester the Nightfly.

Chris Oglesby Opera Singer (S2 | E98)

Tenor Christopher Oglesby, a Grant Winner at this year’s Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition and alumnus of the prestigious Merola Opera Program of the San Francisco Opera, has also performed roles with that company, most recently Jacquino in Beethoven’s Fidelio and Ferrando in Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Coming up in the Fall of 2022 are performances with the San Francisco Opera in Francis Poulenc’s “Les Dialogues des Carmelites” and John Adams “Antony and Cleopatra.” Chris recently graduated from the Adler Fellowship where he made his San Francisco Opera house debut as Dancaïre in Carmen, later singing Benvolio in Romeo et Juliette, Edmondo in Manon Lescaut, Jaquino in Fidelio, and covering Ferrando in Così fan tutte. Christopher made his role and company debut as Boris in Kát’a Kabanová with West Edge Opera last summer. Christopher Oglesby

​Chris was most recently a Resident Artist at Utah Opera where he sang Tybalt in Roméo et Juliette and was the tenor soloist for Handel’s Messiah with the Utah Symphony. As a participant of the 2018 Merola Opera Program, he debuted as Tom Rakewell in The Rake’s Progress. An active soloist and recitalist, Oglesby has performed with the Utah Symphony, Dallas Puccini Society, and in the Schwabacher Recital Series at San Francisco Opera. He holds Bachelor of Music degrees in Vocal Performance, Choral Education and Band Education from Lee University and a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. Oglesby is a recipient of the Richard F. Gold Career Grant.

Christopher Oglesby Music Selections

Musical Selection Artist Album Year Cobwebs Animal Collective Animal Collective 2008 Akhnaten* Philip Glass Philip Glass: Akhnaten (Live at the Met) 2021 A Short Ride in a Fast Machine John Adams Adams: Harmonienlehre, Short Ride in a Fast Machine 2010 Helplessness Blues Fleet Foxes Helplessness Blues 2011 Dialogue of the Carmelites Conclusion * Francis Poulenc / Pierre Dervaux Dialogue of the Carmelites 1958 Miner Song Chris Oglesby N/A Live Performance 2022 Lux aeterna George Peter Tingley, Chris Oglesby, Esther Tonea Time’s Memory 2022 To Everything There is a Season George Peter Tingley, Chris Oglesby Time’s Memory 2022 Povera Canzona George Peter Tingley, Chris Oglesby Time’s Memory 2022 Intergalactic The Beastie Boys Hello Nasty 1998 Chris Oglesby, *PJ Ewing

VIDEO REFERENCES

Giulio Gari Competition Performance

Learn more about LTNF here. And visit this link to send us a message: CONTACT US.