Tenor Christopher Oglesby, a Grant Winner at this year’s Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition and alumnus of the prestigious Merola Opera Program of the San Francisco Opera, has also performed roles with that company, most recently Jacquino in Beethoven’s Fidelio and Ferrando in Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Coming up in the Fall of 2022 are performances with the San Francisco Opera in Francis Poulenc’s “Les Dialogues des Carmelites” and John Adams “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Chris recently graduated the Adler Fellowship where he made his San Francisco Opera house debut as Dancaïre in Carmen, later singing Benvolio in Romeo et Juliette, Edmondo in Manon Lescaut, Jaquino in Fidelio, and covering Ferrando in Così fan tutte. Christopher made his role and company debut as Boris in Kát’a Kabanová with West Edge Opera last summer.