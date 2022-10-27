Chris Oglesby Opera Singer (S2 | E98)
The LTNF Interview | Part 1
Chris brings us Tyler the Creator, Charles Gounod, Sufjan Stevens… We talk pop, rock and opera. Chris has a gorgeous voice. And we get to hear his Giulio Gari Foundation concert performance on this show.
Chris Oglesby, Opera Singer this week on Lester the Nightfly.
Tenor Christopher Oglesby, a Grant Winner at this year’s Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition and alumnus of the prestigious Merola Opera Program of the San Francisco Opera, has also performed roles with that company, most recently Jacquino in Beethoven’s Fidelio and Ferrando in Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Coming up in the Fall of 2022 are performances with the San Francisco Opera in Francis Poulenc’s “Les Dialogues des Carmelites” and John Adams “Antony and Cleopatra.”
Chris recently graduated the Adler Fellowship where he made his San Francisco Opera house debut as Dancaïre in Carmen, later singing Benvolio in Romeo et Juliette, Edmondo in Manon Lescaut, Jaquino in Fidelio, and covering Ferrando in Così fan tutte. Christopher made his role and company debut as Boris in Kát’a Kabanová with West Edge Opera last summer.
Chris was most recently a Resident Artist at Utah Opera where he sang Tybalt in Roméo et Juliette and was the tenor soloist for Handel’s Messiah with the Utah Symphony. As a participant of the 2018 Merola Opera Program, he debuted as Tom Rakewell in The Rake’s Progress. An active soloist and recitalist, Oglesby has performed with the Utah Symphony, Dallas Puccini Society, and in the Schwabacher Recital Series at San Francisco Opera. He holds Bachelor of Music degrees in Vocal Performance, Choral Education and Band Education from Lee University and a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. Oglesby is a recipient of the Richard F. Gold Career Grant.
