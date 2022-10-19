Interviewed by Justice Bob Orr
North Carolina Appeals Court Judge – Seat 10
GALE MURRAY ADAMS
Candidate for North Carolina Appeals Court Judge – Seat 10
ABOUT
EXPERIENCE
North Carolina Superior Court, Judge – District 12B, Seat 1 (2012 – Present)
Assistant Federal Public Defender (1992 – 2012)
Assistant District Attorney (1988 – 1992)
US Navy, Judge Advocate General
EDUCATION
JD, North Carolina Central University (1984)
Bachelor’s, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, English and Economics (1981)