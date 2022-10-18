Stereolab are an Anglo-French avant-pop band formed in London in 1990. Led by the songwriting team of Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier, the group’s music combines influences from krautrock, lounge and 1960s pop music, often incorporating a repetitive motorik beat with heavy use of vintage electronic keyboards and female vocals sung in English and French. Their lyrics have political and philosophical themes influenced by the Surrealist and Situationist movements. On stage, they play in a more feedback-driven and guitar-oriented style. The band also draw from funk, jazz and Brazilian music, and were one of the first artists to be dubbed “post-rock”. They are regarded among the most innovative and influential groups of the 1990s.

FORMATION

Stereolab were formed by Gane (guitar and keyboards) and Sadier (vocals, keyboards and guitar) after the break-up of McCarthy. The two were romantically involved for fourteen years and are the group’s only consistent members. Other longtime members included 1992 addition Mary Hansen (backing vocals, keyboards and guitar), who died in 2002, and 1993 addition Andy Ramsay (drums). The High Llamas’ leader Sean O’Hagan (guitar and keyboards) was a member from 1993 to 1994 and continued appearing on later records for occasional guest appearances.

Regarding being onstage, Gane has said that “I don’t like to be the center of attention … I just get into the music and am not really aware of the people there. That’s my way of getting through it.” Remarking of the band’s 2019 reunion tour, he added that “[Stereolab] never were really a festival band… We’re not like, ‘Hey, how you all doing?’ and all that stuff.”