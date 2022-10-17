CAROLYN J. THOMPSON –
Candidate for North Carolina Appeals Court Judge – Seat 8
CAROLYN J. THOMPSON
Candidate for North Carolina Appeals Court Judge – Seat 8
-
Law Offices of Carolyn Thompson, PC, Attorney (2019 – Present)
-
9th Judicial District, Resident Superior Court Judge (Gubernatorial Appointment) (2018)
-
9th Judicial District, District Court Judge (2009 – 2018)
-
Law Offices of Carolyn J. Yancey, PA, Attorney (1996 – 2008)
EDUCATION
-
JD, North Carolina Central University School of Law (1993)
-
Bachelor’s, Hampton University, Hampton, Sociology and Criminal Justice (1990)