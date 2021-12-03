About Judge Orr

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, shortly after the end of WWII, Bob headed back with his parents to their home in Hendersonville, North Carolina a few months before his first birthday. Thus, Bob’s claim to being a life-long resident of Western North Carolina has a small asterisk by it due to his father’s decision to take a job in Virginia after his discharge from the Army. But other than that brief window and the 3 years Bob spent in the Army, he’s been a lifelong resident of the 11th Congressional District.



Bob graduated from Hendersonville High School, UNC undergrad and law school and began his legal career in Asheville in 1975. From the very beginning Bob was engaged in the politics of the region and state wearing an “I like Ike” button as a young kindergarten student. After law school Bob volunteered on numerous campaigns; served as the District Administrative Assistant beginning in 1981 for the newly elected Republican Congressman Bill Hendon; spent 2 years as Buncombe County GOP chair; and served on the campaign staff for then Congressman Jim Martin’s race for Governor in 1984.

