College Level and their first full-length LP, Class Act Shit Show.

I sat down with Alex Smith and Taylor Howard of Boise-based College Level a few days after the debut of their full-length, Class Act Shit Show. We talked parties, rages, trumpets and guitar solos. And we played a bunch of the new record and two “inspirations” for this very strong debut full-length album.

Alex Smith (Lead Guitar, Composer) | Taylor Howard (Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar)

Boise-based band, College Level, introduced themselves to the Boise indie scene with the 2018 release of their self-produced single, “Headspace”. They quickly developed a local reputation by playing over 20 shows in the first 6 months of 2019 and releasing their first EP, “gosh.” in August of 2019. With a wide range of musical influences, College Level’s fusion of power pop melodies and high-energy rock makes them a unique sound within the Boise area. College Level includes Boise natives Taylor Howard (rhythm guitar/lead vocals), Joel Hroma (drums/vocals) and Jared Smith (bass/vocals), and Las Vegas-born Alex Smith (lead guitar). The group was formed by Taylor and Alex during the 2017 holiday season under the rejected names Nottagarage and Dog Uncle. After the addition of Joel and Jared, the band got right to work creating a community of music lovers and local artists of all kinds. College Level looks to continue its growth in 2020 with plans of tours across the west coast. Their debut full-length LP is in the works; featuring a variety of sounds focused heavily on catchy hooks and introspective stories of early adulthood.

