It was an unexpected career move for a former management consultant who doesn’t particularly enjoy exercise. She was inspired to brave the oceans when she realised two things: 1) we are all capable of much more than we tend to believe we are, and 2) we need to make some changes if we’re going to live healthy lives on a thriving planet. So she used her voyages to expand her own limits, and to promote sustainable living.

She now writes, speaks, and lectures on sustainability, courage, resilience, and change.