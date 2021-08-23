Fletcher, NC Councilman Preston Blakely joins Crystal Salinas MacKinnon
View this video for a conversation that host Crystal M Salinas had recently with town councilman of Fletcher, NC Preston Blakely discussing his historic election to Fletcher Town Council as the youngest ever and second Black person to participate in city government–current mayor, Mayor Whiteside, was the first Black person to ever serve on this level of government in Fletcher, but is now retiring.
Our discussion encompasses Mr. Blakely’s campaign, his personal story, and his thoughts on various topical issues for Fletcher and WNC.
Please note, this broadcast will be archived on WPVM’s Facebook page and website for future viewing!
