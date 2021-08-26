From Kaye Ballard to Leonard Cohen (E35
In part 2 of our conversation Mel takes us to some incredibly beautiful and moving places. We start with a look at three versions of “Fly Me To The Moon” and then jump right into some pretty intense deep house. Get ready because this will take you to a deep place (seriously!). Mel found some groundbreaking artists and we explore them: Cleo Sol, Celeste, Roots Manuva, The Cinematic Orchestra, Leonard Cohen. Yes, we’re all over the place… but in a good way. So much to explore!!!
Mel and I met in person (a first for this remote host) in The Catskills, about two and a half hours from my Manhattan Tower. Mel’s links:
Mel’s Yoga Practice
I teach a strong breath-centered and alignment-based vinyasa class. When we’re practicing in person I offer hands-on adjustments, with your consent of course. I’m known for my playlists, which I put a lot of love and energy into. I craft them to insure the best possible experience for you. In my classes you’ll hear everything from A Tribe Called Quest to Krishna Das. I hope you’ll find an old song you once loved but forgot about, or a new song to make you smile.
Cleo Sol
Cleo Sol – Why Don’t You
Cleo Sol’s career began in earnest during the late 2000s with some high-profile featured appearances and a handful of promising pop-soul singles. After a few years away, the soul-rooted singer/songwriter returned during the late 2010s with a more artful and outward-looking approach with creative partner Inflo. The two have recorded extensively under the collaborative alias Sault, and they have also worked together on Rose in the Dark (2020), Cleo’s debut solo album.
Mel found Cleo Sol… when actually… who knows. What is amazing is that Mel’s genius at music led her to this incredibly successful artist. We find out in our show how remarkable is this Cleo Sol. Well done Mel!
LEST-OMETER – 2021
In this episode our music centers around the year 1970 as you can see from our LEST-OMETER below. Yep – that’s how we roll around here… the very latest in music technology!!
