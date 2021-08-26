In part 2 of our conversation Mel takes us to some incredibly beautiful and moving places. We start with a look at three versions of “Fly Me To The Moon” and then jump right into some pretty intense deep house. Get ready because this will take you to a deep place (seriously!). Mel found some groundbreaking artists and we explore them: Cleo Sol, Celeste, Roots Manuva, The Cinematic Orchestra, Leonard Cohen. Yes, we’re all over the place… but in a good way. So much to explore!!!

Mel and I met in person (a first for this remote host) in The Catskills, about two and a half hours from my Manhattan Tower. Mel’s links:

I teach a strong breath-centered and alignment-based vinyasa class. When we’re practicing in person I offer hands-on adjustments, with your consent of course. I’m known for my playlists, which I put a lot of love and energy into. I craft them to insure the best possible experience for you. In my classes you’ll hear everything from A Tribe Called Quest to Krishna Das. I hope you’ll find an old song you once loved but forgot about, or a new song to make you smile.

