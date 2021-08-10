Brian Basilico and the 5K (E34)
Brian Basilico is a great man! Just want to get that out there. He is an author, marketing guru, podcast pioneer and a man who is incredibly generous with his many gifts. I am lucky to call him a friend and we are all fortunate to have Brian and his “story of a run” on the show this week. Story of a Run?
Yes – this is a playlist created out of need. Created out of a desire for survival. A desire for youth… and praise and, well… just the ability to a) get over the finish line and b) maybe even break a personal best time.
Run, Brian, Run! – this week on Lester the Nightfly (E34).
The Great Trevor Horn
Trevor Horn – produced Seal’s Album
Trevor Charles Horn CBE (born 15 July 1949) is a British music producer, label and recording studio owner, songwriter, singer and bassist. He is best known for his production work in the 1980s, and for being one half of the new wave band the Buggles (with Geoff Downes). Horn took up the bass guitar at an early age and taught himself the instrument and to sight-read music. In the 1970s, he worked as a session musician, built his own studio, and wrote and produced singles for various artists.
Horn and Downes gained international fame in 1979 with the Buggles’ hit single “Video Killed the Radio Star“. This was followed by their one-year tenure with the progressive rock band Yes, with Horn becoming their lead singer. In 1981, Horn became a full-time producer, working on commercially successful songs and albums for numerous artists, among them Dollar, ABC, Malcolm McLaren, Yes, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. He ventured into business with his wife Jill Sinclair, purchasing SARM West Studios and establishing the publishers Perfect Songs and their own label, ZTT Records. In the following year, Horn co-formed the electronic group Art of Noise. In the 1990s, Horn’s success continued with his association with Seal. He has been a member of the supergroup Producers, later known as the Trevor Horn Band, since 2006.
Horn has won numerous awards, including three Brit Awards for Best British Producer in 1983, 1985, and 1992. He won a Grammy Award for producing Seal’s 1994 hit “Kiss from a Rose“. In 2010, Horn received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music. His influence on pop and electronic music in the 1980s was such that he has been called “The Man Who Invented the Eighties”.
The Playlist
Tracks included in order of appearance.
|Song
|Artist / Album
|Year
|You Never Can Tell
|Chuck Berry / St. Louis to Liverpool
|1964
|Don’t Stop Me Know
|Queen / Jazz
|1979
|Someday, Someway
|Marshall Crenshaw / Rhino Hi-Five: Marshall Crenshaw
|2005
|I Need to Know
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers / You’re Gonna Get It
|1978
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics / The Romantics
|1979
|Crazy
|Seal / Seal
|1991
|Happy
|Pharrell Williams / Despicable Me / GIRL
|2014
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen / The Game
|1979
|Authority Song
|John Mellencamp / Uh-HUH!
|1983
|Ain’t Nobody
|Chaka Khan / Stompin’ at the Savoy
|1983
|Hey Ya!
|Outkast/ Speakerboxx / The Love Below
|2003
|Hey Jealousy
|Gin Blossoms / New Miserable Experience
|1992
|Oh, Atlanta
|Little Feat / Feats Don’t Fail Me Now
|1974
|If I Had $1,000,000
|Barenaked Ladies / Gordon
|1992
LEST-OMETER – 1980
In this episode our music centers around the year 1970 as you can see from our LEST-OMETER below. Yep – that’s how we roll around here… the very latest in music technology!!
