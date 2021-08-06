Aug62021Asheville CultureFrom WPVMMusicWPVM Music Check out our Saturday line up More Posts for Show: The First Rock and Roll RecordCategories: Asheville Culture, From WPVM, Music, WPVM MusicBy Davyne DialAugust 6, 2021Leave a comment Share this post Share on FacebookShare on Facebook TweetShare on Twitter Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn Author: Davyne Dial Davyne Dial is the General Manager of WPVM radio, and has the goal of making the station the best in the region, if not the whole country. Thank you for listening. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The First Rock and Roll Record Show on WPVMRelated postsRick Hyde, Benny The Butcher & G Herbo Connect For “Alone” SingleAugust 6, 2021Zacari Taps Isaiah Rashad and Buddy for “Rainy Day” SingleAugust 6, 2021District 11 Candidate Forum Video from WPVMJuly 30, 2021Poetry From the Fire Pit with poet Nathan BrownJuly 29, 2021Jazz with Victor Lewis (LTNF E33 JAZZ SERIES)July 29, 2021Mark Mothersbaugh’s Unreleased Wes Anderson Music to Soundtrack Museum ExhibitionJuly 28, 2021Eladio Carrión Enlists J Balvin, Bobby Shmurda, and Daddy Yankee for New “TATA” Remix: ListenJuly 28, 2021John Prine’s Fair & Square to Get Deluxe Vinyl ReissueJuly 28, 2021