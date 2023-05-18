We start with McCoy Tyner’s Peresina – an elaborate jazz piece that shows off so much of Wayne Shorter’s performance genius. Then we move to three versions of Fall, hear three songs from Wayne Shorter Weather Report’s first record, and then conclude with three renditions of the great track Green Dolphin Street. Yeah man!

This is the third of three shows devoted to the great Wayne Shorter.

Words from the jazz great, David Kikoski.

Wayne was a truly spiritual guy. Dave Kikoski

Wayne Shorter Weather Report (S3 | E127)

Wayne Shorter (August 25, 1933 – March 2, 2023) was an American jazz saxophonist and composer. Shorter came to prominence in the late 1950s as a member of, and eventually primary composer for Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. In the 1960s, he joined Miles Davis’s Second Great Quintet, and then co-founded the jazz fusion band Weather Report. He recorded more than 20 albums as a bandleader.

Many Shorter compositions have become jazz standards, and his music has earned worldwide recognition, critical praise, and commendation. Shorter won 12 Grammy Awards. He was acclaimed for his mastery of the soprano saxophone since switching his focus from the tenor in the late 1960s and beginning an extended reign in 1970 as DownBeat‘s annual poll-winner on that instrument, winning the critics’ poll for 10 consecutive years and the readers’ for 18. The New York Times music critic Ben Ratliff described Shorter in 2008 as “probably jazz’s greatest living small-group composer and a contender for greatest living improviser”. In 2017, he was awarded the Polar Music Prize.

Wayne Shorter Weather Report Show Playlist

Track Artist Album Year Peresina McCoy Tyner Expansions 1969 Fall Miles Davis Nefertiti 1971 Fall Wayne Shorter Summer Breeze 2016 Fall Terence Blanchard Absence 2021 Teen Town Weather Report Heavy Weather 1977 A Remark You Made Weather Report Heavy Weather 1977 Birdland Weather Report Heavy Weather 1977 On Green Dolphin Street Miles Davis At Plugged Nickel, Chicago 1995 On Green Dolphin Street George Shearing, Nancy Wilson The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 On Green Dolphin Street Vince Guaraldi In Person 1963 PJ Ewing

