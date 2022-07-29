The Retro Cocktail Hour with host Darrell Brogdon serves up music that’s “shaken, not stirred” every week from the Underground Martini Bunker. Broadcast every week on public radio stations, including Kansas Public Radio;, Northwest Public Radio; Four Corners Public Radio; WKSG Binghamton, NY; KBFG Seattle, WA; KJZA Yuma, AZ; Radio New Zealand, and many more. Join the RCH mailing list at http://www.retrococktail.org.
Category: From WPVMBy Davyne DialLeave a comment
Share this post
Author: Davyne Dial
Davyne Dial is the General Manager of WPVM radio, and has the goal of making the station the best in the region, if not the whole country. Thank you for listening.