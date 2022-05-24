Founding The Folk School

Steeped in the value of education, based upon her own background, she was well aware of the difference it made in people’s lives. In that part of the mountains only the “promising” children were sent to school, others deemed “not so special” had no formal education at all. Newly widowed Olive Campbell traveled to Scandinavia to observe their “folk school” traditions in a warm and non-competitive teaching environment that emphasized the joy of learning.. Her experience led her to envision a similar type of teaching experience back in Appalachia.

Olive’s own interest in weaving led to the first teaching class for women in the area. She invited a famous weaving instructor from Chicago, and enlisted several women to attend the teaching sessions with her. Olive began to envision way to teach the women how to creat homespun crafts as a cottage industry, that they could do in their homes while tending to children and the daily chores. Her vision was welcomed and still is in play to this very day.. The camaraderie of that first class still happens to this day as students from many parts of the county journey to the Folk School to learn black smithing, wild food foraging, metal work, book binding, weaving and many more.