For decades, Kraina FM has been the most popular commercial music station in Ukraine. Kraina staff relocated to a secure, undisclosed location and went back on the air as the "radio national resistance."

Kraina has quickly become a central rallying point for Ukrainians throughout the nation and world to share information, intelligence, and calls for collecting and distributing resources and material to resist Vladimir Putin’s invaders.