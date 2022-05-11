Lua Flora: Island Sounds from Asheville (S2 | E74)
Reggae rhythms, island vibes, and uplifting vocals, Lua Flora is a band that is just getting started. With some lovely music out and more coming, I sit down with Evan Button from Lua Flora this week on Lester the Nightfly. I connected with Lua Flora through that fabulous best in-town station, WPVM FM 103.7 from Asheville, NC.
About LUA FLORA
Lua Flora is the soundtrack of your favorite daydream. The Asheville, NC-based group’s sun-kissed melodies are rooted in the harmonies of Appalachia, rhythms of the West Indies, and lyricism of American folk. Releasing a collection of singles, Lua Flora has collaborated with Sons of Paradise, Richard Vagner, Victor Rice, and Karl Vincent Roth (of Satsang). With stellar reviews from publications such as Face the Current and Top Shelf Music, the outfit has established its unique yet home-like voice.
“The musical embodiment of Asheville’s creative spirit” – FACE the current
“…easy and melodic – a light, laidback recluse from the grind.” – Top Shelf Music
“Lua Flora Shows Folk & Reggae Mix” – Grateful Web
Get to Know Lua Flora
The Playlist – The Island Sounds of Lua Flora
|Song Name
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Rabbit on the Log
|Chris Thile Michael Daves
|Sleep with One Eye Open
|2011
|Little Butterfly
|Lua Flora
|Little Butterfly
|2021
|Beloved Infidel
|Darol Anger & Mike Marshall
|Chiaroscuro
|1985
|What I Know
|Trevor Hall
|The Fruitful Darkness
|2018
|Top of the World
|Lua Flora
|Top of the World
|2021
|Grow
|Satsang
|The Story of You
|2016
|Darlin’ Do Not fear
|Brett Dennen
|So Much More
|2006
|I Am Your Friend
|Lua Flora
|I Am Your Friend
|2022
|Komorebi
|Lua Flora
|Komorebi
|2021
