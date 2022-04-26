Seattle’s Jim Page Folk Singer Part 2 (S2 | E70)
No surprise – our two-part series with Seattle’s Jim Page is now… wait for it… a three-part series. Of… courseitis!!!
Jim and I just had too much to say to fit it all into two measly shows. So – we went long with music by Michael Hedges, Shawn Colvin, Lucia Micarelli, Mike Marshall & Darol Anger and, naturally, Mr. Page. And we pay special attention to Chief Seattle’s last child, Kikisoblu.
Seattle’s Jim Page Folk Singer Part 2… this week on Lester The Nightfly.
About SEATTLE’S JIM PAGE
“One Of The 50 Most Influential Musicians In Seattle History,” according to Seattle Metropolitan Magazine, Jim Page began his career in California in the 60s in same scene that Jefferson Airplane and the Doobie Brothers came out of. His early inspirations were blues singers like Lightnin’ Hopkins and Jimmy Reed, songwriters like Buffy Sainte Marie and Woody Guthrie, and the ever-changing talent pool of local players. He came to Seattle in 1971 after spending a year in Greenwich Village. In 1974 he legalized busking by singing his case to the Seattle City Council. He began recording in ‘75, and international touring in ‘77.
He’s toured in 17 countries and made 23 full-length albums. His songs have been covered by The Doobie Brothers, Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Michael Hedges, Roy Bailey, and Leftover Salmon. He’s shared the stage with George Harmonica Smith, Bonnie Raitt, Michelle Shocked, Robert Hunter, Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Bill Frizell, and Michael Hedges.
THE TIME IS NOW is Jim’s 24th recording, the most ambitious to date, featuring some of Seattle’s finest musicians and recorded at Litho Studios with engineer Floyd Reitsma (Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews).
How to reach Jim
https://soundcloud.com/folkpunch
https://www.reverbnation.com/jimpage
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimPage
The Playlist Seattle’s Jim Page
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Clear Blue
|Jim Page
|Music from Big Red
|2001
|Piacenza
|Mike Marshall Darol Anger
|Chiaroscuro
|1985
|I’m Gone
|Shawn Colvin, Lucia Micarelli
|Tremé
|2011
|Angeline (Kikisoblu)
|Jim Page
|The Time is Now
|2022
|Stranger in Me (Jim Page Cover)
|Michael Hedges
|N/A
|1988?
|Aerial Boundaries
|Michael Hedges
|Aerial Boundaries
|1984
|Petroleum Bonaparte
|Jim Page
|Head Full Of Pictures
|2006
|Didn’t We
|Jim Page
|Music from Big Red
|2001
|The Whidbey Overwater Transfer Ferry Line
|Jim Page
|Seattle Songs
|2004
VIDEO REFERENCES
