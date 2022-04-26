Avery pulls the songs off Apple Music and plays them through his phone onto my car speakers. He scrolls through and picks the songs he wants to hear, sometimes coming back to the same song more than once. It’s not just about passive listening; I’m not just allowing my son to control the stereo. We talk about the songs. He gives me info about the artists. He helps me decipher some of the lyrics, which, as in any hip subculture, are coded (‘whip,’ ‘pack,’ ‘lean,’) to keep out old farts like me. There are some references we both get—the nods to ballers, the pot references—and some that I school him on (a reference to Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, for instance, or a particular neighborhood in L.A.).

I let him know which songs I don’t like so much and the ones I prefer (21 Savage’s “A Lot,” Lil Baby’s “Catch the Sun,’ Quando Rondo’s “Real Love”). Knowing my taste, Avery selects new tunes for me to sample. Once, after a sleepover, Avery and his buds were down in the kitchen making pancakes and I put on some of their favorite cuts—DJing from my office—and threw in a few of my favorites (James Brown, Gil Scott Heron, War) for good measure. I even found a Bob Marley’s “No More Trouble” remixed by Krayzie Bone. The boys found it amusing, but you know they grooved through the whole set.