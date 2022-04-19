“One Of The 50 Most Influential Musicians In Seattle History,” according to Seattle Metropolitan Magazine, Jim Page began his career in California in the 60s in same scene that Jefferson Airplane and the Doobie Brothers came out of. His early inspirations were blues singers like Lightnin’ Hopkins and Jimmy Reed, songwriters like Buffy Sainte Marie and Woody Guthrie, and the ever-changing talent pool of local players. He came to Seattle in 1971 after spending a year in Greenwich Village. In 1974 he legalized busking by singing his case to the Seattle City Council. He began recording in ‘75, and international touring in ‘77.