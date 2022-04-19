Jim Page Folk Singer Part 1 (S2 | E69)
Jim Page has a new record. And that is big news. An icon on the American folk music landscape, Jim has stories from the past 50 years, many of which he has put to song on his many recordings. We get to know Jim in part one of a multi-part series on his life and work. Jim Page Folk Singer… this week on Lester The Nightfly.
About JIM PAGE
“One Of The 50 Most Influential Musicians In Seattle History,” according to Seattle Metropolitan Magazine, Jim Page began his career in California in the 60s in same scene that Jefferson Airplane and the Doobie Brothers came out of. His early inspirations were blues singers like Lightnin’ Hopkins and Jimmy Reed, songwriters like Buffy Sainte Marie and Woody Guthrie, and the ever-changing talent pool of local players. He came to Seattle in 1971 after spending a year in Greenwich Village. In 1974 he legalized busking by singing his case to the Seattle City Council. He began recording in ‘75, and international touring in ‘77.
He’s toured in 17 countries and made 23 full-length albums. His songs have been covered by The Doobie Brothers, Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Michael Hedges, Roy Bailey, and Leftover Salmon. He’s shared the stage with George Harmonica Smith, Bonnie Raitt, Michelle Shocked, Robert Hunter, Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Bill Frizell, and Michael Hedges.
THE TIME IS NOW is Jim’s 24th recording, the most ambitious to date, featuring some of Seattle’s finest musicians and recorded at Litho Studios with engineer Floyd Reitsma (Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews).
How to reach Jim
https://soundcloud.com/folkpunch
https://www.reverbnation.com/jimpage
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimPage
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|A Sign of the Times
|Jim Page
|A Shot of the Usual
|1976
|Pack Up Your Sorrows
|Mimi and Richard Farina
|Celebration for a Grey Day
|1965
|A Pair of Old Shoes
|Jim Page
|A Shot of the Usual
|1976
|The Ballad of Poor Marcel
|Jim Page
|A Shot of the Usual
|1976
|Midnight Special
|Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
|Midnight Special
|1961
|Gasworks Park
|Jim Page
|Seattle Songs
|2004
|I’d Rather Be Dancing
|Jim Page
|Head Full of Pictures
|2006
|Deportees
|Arlo Guthrie
|Arlo Guthrie
|1974
|Collateral Damage
|Jim Page
|Collateral Damage
|2002
|The Time is Now
|Jim Page
|Now is the Time
|2022
VIDEO REFERENCES
