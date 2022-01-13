Judge Orr visits WPVM to discuss the challenge filed against Cawthorn’s candidacy for reelection under the 14th Amendment clause.
Judge Robert Orr joined with the non-partisan organization Free Speech for People, a non-profit legal advocacy organization as the legal team to represent 10 citizens who challenged Cawthorn’s eligibility for office, based upon his alleged participation in the J6 coup attempt. Judge Orr and Free Speech for People announced on January 10, 2022, that a challenge was filed before the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The challenge “alleges that Cawthorn is constitutionally disqualified from public office under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution based on reasonable suspicion that he helped facilitate the January 6, 2021 coup attempt”.
To listen to Judge Orr’s podcasts covering the NC District 14 political actions and other stories about Western North Carolina go to this link.- The Battle for District 14.
