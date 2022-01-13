Judge Robert Orr joined with the non-partisan organization , a non-profit legal advocacy organization as the legal team to represent 10 citizens who challenged Cawthorn’s eligibility for office, based upon his alleged participation in the J6 coup attempt. Judge Orr and Free Speech for People announced on January 10, 2022, that a challenge was filed before the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The challenge “alleges that Cawthorn is constitutionally disqualified from public office under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution based on reasonable suspicion that he helped facilitate the January 6, 2021 coup attempt”.