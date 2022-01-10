North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn should be disqualified from running for reelection to Congress in 2022 after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building, a complaint filed Monday claims
The complaint was filed by former Chief Justice of NC Supreme Court James Exum Jr., (D) former NC Supreme Court Judge Bob Orr, (I) and Free Speech For People, a non-partisan organization challenging the current big money in government and works to defend the constitution. Other complainants are John R. Wallace and Lauren T. Noyes.
Use this link to read full complaint.