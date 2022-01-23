Haunted Shed’s Faltering Light

We continue our study of one of the great records of 2021, Faltering Light from Haunted Shed. This is an interview with Etienne de Rocher, the creator of the band. Etienne is the composer of some of the best indie rock you have heard in years.

What was so fun about this conversation was how smart Etienne is about music. It is not always clear how much thinking goes on behind a work like this. It could be that the artists relied mostly on instinct vs. strategy and a considered approach. Not in this case. Etienne is a student of creativity. He is an artist in many ways. In this case, we get to appreciate his role as a creator through the tapestries that he created in the collection he named Faltering Light.

Etienne de Rocher Bio

[From HAUNTED SHED . COM]

Fronted by lifelong musician and songwriter Etienne de Rocher, Haunted Shed sometimes sounds like it evolved from the West Coast’s lineage of late 20th century indie rock. Other times it sounds like there is a new genre happening here, right before our ears: something that unravels familiar sounds from the past to weave into brand new patterns and shapes.

Etienne was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama but came up in the San Francisco, Bay Area’s vibrant 1990s music scene before relocating to Athens. His eponymous 2006 album has garnered a cult following – the kind that still pay him well to play private events and evening front-porch shows, streaming long distance in real-time. Etienne’s songs have always blended the avant-sonicity of indie rock with the elegance of 1960s baroque pop. But with Haunted Shed, many of his lyrics conjure the specters of Southern Gothic tomes. He explains, “These themes are definitely a big part of how I saw the South growing up. And it was something I missed during my West Coast years. You can’t escape it in Athens. It’s steeped in the soil, trees, and buildings.” This is handsomely contrasted with songwriting and compositional arrangements that enter an entirely advanced dimension, with ample help from some of Athens’ most seasoned veterans.

Show Playlist

SELECTION ARTIST ALBUM YEAR Silvering Day Haunted Shed Faltering Light 2021 il est cinq heures Paris s’eville Jacques Dutronc Il est cinq heures 1968 Hymne L’amour Edith Piaf Eternelle 1987 Laila Pt. 1 Agitation Free 2Nd 1974 Laila Pt. 2 Agitation Free 2Nd 1974 Christmas Store Haunted Shed Faltering Light 2021 The Highwayman Willie Nelson The Highwayman 1985 Uncertain Smile THE THE Soul Mining 1981 Umami Bomb Haunted Shed Faltering Light 2021 Etienne de Rocher, *PJDJ

Haunted Shed’s Faltering Light (E57).