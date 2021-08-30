I want to GET THINGS DONE for the 11th District and our country.

My name is James Eric Batchelor. I go by Eric. I am a retired U.S. Army Infantry Lieutenant Colonel. I served on active duty for a little over twenty years and deployed to combat zones in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa. My last duty assignment was as Commander, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, of the 1st Infantry Division. After retiring from the Army, I became a Paramedic and now work as a Deputy Sheriff in Haywood County. I tell you these things so you understand I have spent my entire adult life in public service.

I am looking for the opportunity to continue to serve by representing the people of the 11th district and our Emergency Services including Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and EMS. I will be a voice for veterans and I will work to press our federal government to secure our nation through a whole-of-government approach. I believe we can do these things while also getting our national debt back under control. So, I am asking those who value our first responders, who believe in strong national security, and who don’t want their children to grow up shouldering our debts, send me to represent you in Washington DC