The Jazz Vibrations of Victor Lewis (E33)
A hot Monday night in the summer. Manhattan. The West Village. Smalls Jazz Club… scratch that – event moved to Mezzrow at the last minute… all good. A buddy says… 7:00 p.m. show… see some jazz. Fun young crowd. Cool girls from college there to experience some NYC authenticity. It is still here… even on a post-pandemic (?) summer evening.
Railroad car shape, long and narrow. Gins… and tonics. The band begins and we are treated to the musical work of four highly accomplished jazz musicians. Led by the notable Victor Lewis… and supported brilliantly by Dave Kikoski on keyboards.
The Jazz Vibrations of Victor Lewis (E33) – this week on Lester the Nightfly.
LISTEN HERE – Audio Available Monday August 2, 2021
The Playlist
Tracks included in order of appearance.
|Song
|Artist / Album
|Year
|Come Rain or Come Shine
|Victor Lewis Stan Getz / Pure Getz
|1982
|Hey It’s Me Your Talking To
|Victor Lewis / Red Stars
|2004
|Seventh Avenue
|Victor Lewis Ingrid Jensen David Kikoski Gary Thomas / Higher Ground
|1972
|Sippin’ at Bell’s
|Victor Lewis Stan Getz / Pure Getz
|1982
|Moontrane
|Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw, Victor Lewis / The Eternal Triangle
|1987
|Something for Kenny
|Roni Ben-Hur, Ingrid Jensen, George Cables, Harvie S, Victor Lewis / Stories
|2021
|Wichita Lineman
|Dave Kikoski, Eric Alexander / Phoenix Rising
|2019
|What is this thing called love
|Victor Lewis, Steve Hobbs / On the Lower East Side
|1985
|I wish I knew
|Victor Lewis Stan Getz / Pure Getz
|1982
LEST-OMETER – 1985
In this episode our music centers around the year 1985 as you can see from our LEST-OMETER below. Yep – that’s how we roll around here… the very latest in music technology!!
Video References
The Jazz Vibrations of Victor Lewis (E33)
More Posts for Show: Lester the Nightfly