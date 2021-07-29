A hot Monday night in the summer. Manhattan. The West Village. Smalls Jazz Club… scratch that – event moved to Mezzrow at the last minute… all good. A buddy says… 7:00 p.m. show… see some jazz. Fun young crowd. Cool girls from college there to experience some NYC authenticity. It is still here… even on a post-pandemic (?) summer evening.

Railroad car shape, long and narrow. Gins… and tonics. The band begins and we are treated to the musical work of four highly accomplished jazz musicians. Led by the notable Victor Lewis… and supported brilliantly by Dave Kikoski on keyboards.

The Jazz Vibrations of Victor Lewis (E33) – this week on Lester the Nightfly.