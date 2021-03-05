A dynamic hybrid of poetry, music, and history woven together into an exciting narrative. Each show has a theme that sets the poetry and songs in vivid dialogue with one another. An informative hour that showcases language and lyrics in unexpected ways, creating a series of entertaining surprises for the listener, with a wide range of musical genres represented. Hosted by award-winning poet, producer, editor, and vocalist Keith Flynn. Broadcast from the studio at White Rock Hall, a 100-year-old church moved from its previous location and the sanctuary outfitted with a soundstage and recording studio (www.liveatwhiterockhall.com). (56 mins.)
Keith Flynn (www.keithflynn.net) is the award-winning author of eight books, including six collections of poetry, most recently Colony Collapse Disorder (Wings Press, 2013) and The Skin of Meaning (Red Hen Press, 2020) and two collections of essays, entitled The Rhythm Method, Razzmatazz and Memory: How To Make Your Poetry Swing (Writer’s Digest Books, 2007) and the forthcoming Prosperity Gospel: Portraits of the Great Recession (Redhawk Publications, 2021). From 1984-1999 he was lyricist and lead singer for the nationally acclaimed rock band, The Crystal Zoo, which produced three albums: Swimming Through Lake Eerie (1992), Pouch (1996), and Nervous Splendor (2003). He is currently touring with a supporting combo, The Holy Men, whose album, LIVE at Diana Wortham Theatre, was released in 2011.
He is the Executive Director and producer of the TV and radio show, “LIVE at White Rock Hall,” and Animal Sounds Productions, both which create collaborations between writers and musicians in video and audio formats. His award-winning poetry and essays have appeared in many journals and anthologies around the world. He has been awarded the Sandburg Prize for poetry, a 2013 NC Literary Fellowship, the ASCAP Emerging Songwriter Prize, the Paumanok Poetry Award, and was twice named the Gilbert-Chappell Distinguished Poet for North Carolina. Flynn is founder and managing editor of The Asheville Poetry Review, which began publishing in 1994.
