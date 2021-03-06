The First Rock and Roll Record Show with Jamie Dell’Apa
All the music that didn’t follow the genera or formulas because it was coming from that early muse that created rock and roll. That muse still works. Today’s musical culture still searches for that muse (and we prove it every week). Tonight the first rock and roll record pops up in Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, etc. While we’re listing places, a set of songs with lyrics that list places. You know, like Route 66’s lyrics except more. So many more places. Just like after WWI, when jazz began in a burst of exuberance, after WWII we again exuberance to the music and this time we called it rock and roll.
Music from the post WWII era when a new music emerged and caught fire in the US and around the world. At first it wasn’t called rock and roll, it was just “hot” music played with a passion (much as “hot music” (later “jazz”) arose in New Orleans in the Post WWI era. It’s not an “oldies” or “hits” or even a “historical” format. It’s songs and musicians you’ve never heard yet sound is fresh and familiar.
That it works today means that the essential core of our musical culture is solidly non-commercial. Jamie Dell”Apa’s killer obscure Rock & Roll Record
show airs on WPVM on Saturdays 2:00-5:00 pm.
