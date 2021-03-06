All the music that didn’t follow the genera or formulas because it was coming from that early muse that created rock and roll. That muse still works. Today’s musical culture still searches for that muse (and we prove it every week). Tonight the first rock and roll record pops up in Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, etc. While we’re listing places, a set of songs with lyrics that list places. You know, like Route 66’s lyrics except more. So many more places. Just like after WWI, when jazz began in a burst of exuberance, after WWII we again exuberance to the music and this time we called it rock and roll.