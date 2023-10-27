This week Anna and I dive into music from Julie Andrews to Florence and the Machine. And we touch upon some musicals. It’s a fitting conclusion to our first mini-series. Soon enough we’ll get back in the studio and we’ll get into some opera and lieder.

I met Anna Kelly at the Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition in New York. It was Spring 2023. She sang brilliantly and earned a spot as a finalist. Well deserved!!! And just last week Anna took third in the Gerda Lissner Leider/Song Vocal Competition. She is a young singer on the move!

Anna’s Bio

Praised as having a “rich,” and “beautifully emotional” sound (DC Metro Arts), mezzo-soprano Anna Kelly recently completed her 22/23 season at the Wolf Trap Opera Studio Program, and the Palm Beach Opera Bailey Apprentice Artist Program.

While at Wolf Trap Opera in 2023, Ms. Kelly covered Athamas in Semele, study covered Siebel in Faust, and performed scenes as Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking, Ruth in The Pirates of Penzance, and Tisbe in Cenerentola. As a 22/23 Apprentice Artist at Palm Beach Opera, Ms. Kelly covered Meg Page in Falstaff, Dorabella (study cover) in Così fan tutte, and was hailed as “divine” by the Palm Beach Post for her success in 2022 fall young artist scenes, as Cendrillon and Zerlina.

No stranger to the concert stage, Ms. Kelly most recently presented a May 2023 solo recital at the Metropolitan Club of Washington DC, with pianist and conductor Tyson Deaton. Also in the 22/23 season, Ms. Kelly performed in a number of gala concerts as a featured soloist with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, and the Washington Opera Society.

Ms. Kelly is a successful vocal competitor, and has been recognized throughout the country from multiple musical organizations and competitions: most notably as a Semifinalist in the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition. Recently, Ms. Kelly was named the 3rd Place Winner in the Gerda Lissner 2023 Lieder/Art Song competition, 1st Place Winner (tier II) and Audience Favorite of the 2023 James Toland Vocal Arts Competition, a finalist in the 2023 Giulio Gari Competition, and a finalist 2023 SAS Performing Arts Competition (upcoming). In past seasons, Ms. Kelly was the 1st Place Winner (junior division) of the 2022 Young Patronesses of the Opera / Florida Grand Opera Competition. In prior years, she has won vocal competition scholarships from the Presser Foundation for Musical Philanthropy, the National Association of Teachers of Singing, the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Friday Morning Music Club, and the Schmidt Vocal Competition.​

Ms. Kelly has trained with esteemed young artist programs such as the Houston Grand Opera Young Artists’ Vocal Academy, Wolf Trap Opera, Palm Beach Opera, and Music Academy of the West, and is a graduate of the prestigious Yale School of Music (2022).

It’s Musical Theatre | with Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano

Track Artist Album Year Over The Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz 1939 How Lovely to Be A Woman* Veronica Swift This Bitter Earth 2021 I Enjoy Being a Girl Kaneesha I Enjoy Being a Girl 2023 There is Nothing Like a Dame Film Cast South Pacific 1949 How Lovely to Be A Woman Show Cast, Ann-Margret Bye Bye Birdie Original Cast Recording 1963 The Sound of Music Julie Andrews The Sound of Music (50th Anniversary Recording) 1965 All The Things You Are Dizzie Gillespie, Charlie Parker All that Jazz Vol. 26 1945 Sweet Bread* Christian McBride Live at the Village Vanguard 2021 Silver Springs Fleetwood Mac Rumors (Remastered) 1977 Tangled Up in Blue Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks 1975 The Girl from Ipanema Amy Winehouse Hidden Treasures: Lioness 2011 Drumming Song Florence and the Machine Lungs (Deluxe Edition) 2009 Beat the Bright out of Me Kishi Bashi 151a 2013 Anna Kelley, *PJ

It’s Musical Theatre | with Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano (S3 | E151)