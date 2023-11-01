We have something you just cannot get anywhere else. Not Spotify or Apple. Not even a secret basement tape. Only here on Lester the Nightfly. Welcome to the 2023 Giulio Gari Winners Concert, straight from New York City to your ears this week on the show. LISTEN HERE:

What is This Thing?

It’s a concert. In a church. On the Upper West Side of Manhattan. And in that church you have a pianist (Mary Pinto) and a number of young up-and-coming Opera Singers: Le Bu, Spencer Reichman, Amanda Batista, Chelsea Lehnea, Chanea Curtis, Joseph Saachi and Younggwang Park. The Future of Opera.

Why These Singers?

Each of these singers was a finalist in the Giulio Gari 2023 Vocal Competition, one of the premiere opera contests on the planet. Many many huge opera stars of today begin their quest for opera gold at the GGF over the past 20 years. Singers track what Gari does. Talent scouts are rapt with attendion. And opera companies look to Gari as a leading indicator on the future success of a young opera singers. In a word… it’s “fabulous” to have my name attached to the GGF.

That said – let’s get to the show.

Our guest this week is Donald Levine. Not only did Donald apply his artistic sensibilities in building the program for this year’s concert, he worked with the singers to make sure they were prepared for the concert. The GGF is forever indebted to Mr. Levine. I am glad to call him a friend.

The Future of Opera

Track Artist Album Year Ah quell giorno ognor rammento Key’mon Murrah Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 Mogst du mein kind Le Bu Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 Regnava nel silenzio Chelsea Lehnea Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 Donde Estas Crostobal Amanda Batista Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 Song of the Viking Guest Younggwang Park Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 E sogno, o realita Spencer Reichman Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023 Gia nella notte densa Joseph Saachi, Amanda Batista Giulio Gari 2023 Winners Concert 2023

The Future of Opera