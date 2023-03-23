A Pantheon of Ambient Music with Composer Jonathan Ammons – This is Part Two of a Two-Part Series.

Composer Jonathan Ammons released an exciting new collection this year and we have the pleasure of hearing him take us through both the tracks and the inspirations behind Far from the Hearth. This show is like a game of ping pong. Jonathan serves them up and I return the shots – most of the time. Jonathan has lots of winners. I tossed in a few good ones too. Lots of back and forth – a good episode here.

To listen to Part One – click here: Jonathan Ammons: Far From The Hearth

Featuring Jonathan Ammons

Jonathan Ammons is an essayist and journalist, bartender, musician, Southern native, and avid traveler. A contributor to Salon, Mashed, 100 Days in Appalachia, Mountain Xpress, WNC Magazine, Asheville-Citizen Times, Bold Life and Paste Magazine, he also helped open Asheville’s MG Road cocktail lounge, and has worked and staged at Chicago’s Aviary by Grant Achatz, as well as the Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles. He founded the Dirty Spoon in 2015 with Catherine Campbell, eventually turning it into a radio show. He serves as the show’s producer, co-host, showrunner, scriptwriter, DJ, and audio engineer, and writes some of the original music. Follow his exploits as he eats, drinks, and stumbles his way through his beloved Southern culture on twitter or instagram.

Far From the Hearth | The Ambients (S3 | E119)

Whitey on the Moon | Gil Scott Heron

“Whitey on the Moon” is a 1970 spoken word poem by Gil Scott-Heron. It was released as the ninth track on Scott-Heron’s debut album Small Talk at 125th and Lenox. Recorded over a simple drum accompaniment, it tells of medical debt, high taxes and poverty experienced at the time of the Apollo Moon landings. The poem critiques the resources spent on the space program while Black Americans were experiencing social and economic disparities at home. “Whitey on the Moon” was prominently featured in the 2018 biographical film about Neil Armstrong, First Man. It was also featured in the second episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Country. It received renewed interest in 2021 following spaceflights by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, which were seen as emblematic of the inequities highlighted by the poem.

Deep Breakfast | Ray Lynch

Deep Breakfast is Ray Lynch’s third studio album, released on December 12, 1984. Upon its initial release, the artist sold over 72,000 albums out of his small apartment in San Rafael, California. After signing with Music West Records, the album was released widely in March 1986. Upon its re-release, the album was universally praised for its mesh of electronic and classical sounds, with several calling it an evolution to the respective genres. Eventually, in 1989, the album peaked at #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Age Albums” chart, behind David Lanz’s album Cristofori’s Dream. The album was eventually certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1994.

Far From the Hearth | The Ambients | Show Playlist

Track Artist Album Year Elemental Tusca Dust Journal 2016 Starving Through Your Space Race Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 Whitey On The Moon Gil Scott Heron Small Talk 1970 Sketch 3 Tim Hecker Dropped Pianos 2011 Just Walk Out Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 Devouring the Whole Villages Procession Acts 2015 Ruins Klaus Schulze The Crimes of Suspense 2000 Open Your Eyes Tusca Dust Journal 2016 The Crooked Tree that Marks the Trail Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 Carousel Tusca Dust Journal 2016 Observer Effect Amulets Blooming 2021 Letter from Home Ulrich Schnauss A Strangely Isolated Place 2003 The Cunning Little Vixen II: Allegro Leos Janacek / The Prague Symphony Orchestra The Cunning Little Vixen Symphonic Suites 1999 Peter Grimes Opus 33, Act III, Interlude V Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes 2011 Falling From the Garden Ray Lynch Deep Breakfast 1984 To Feel Again / Trois Jon Hopkins To Feel Again / Trois 2022 Patchwork Laurie Spiegel The Expanding Universe 2012 Cast a Double Shadow Brett Naucke Cast a Double Shadow 2023 Sometimes He’s In My Dreams Mary Lattimore Silver Ladders 2020 Jonathan Ammons, PJ Ewing

Far From the Hearth | The Ambients (S3 | E119)