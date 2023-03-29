No reason for one show when you can make three. The process: I use Virtual DJ to match beats on my Mac Mini. I added an extra sound card to preview the tracks. A Blue Yeti mic plugs right in to the Mac with USB – so easy. For more electronica and house click here: ELECTRONICA & HOUSE SHOWS.
All Day I Dream of House Music! And now you can too!
So. For this show I am taking my “PJ DJ” responsibilities very seriously. This is, actually, a real DJ set. With some beat matching and everything. DJ Shadow I am not, but I’ll stand by these selections all day long.
I am so very pleased with the way it turned out too.
I only wish I could be there, on your side of the radio, to see the pleasure you get from these yummy audio morsels.
All Day I Dream
DREAMING AND LISTENING (madhatters)
There’s a song for every story
a story for every song.
It’s one thing you can count on in the days that are so long.
Let my soul be of the story
that you piece into a song.
May it tell the world of laughter, of crying, and of wrong.
I will keep on singing,
for that tune gives me the wings.
I will fly across the valleys and the cities that are dreams.
But then I’ll wake up in the morn
and the dreams will be but gone.
Though I will go and tell the world, of the story I made a song.
The Playlist
|Song
|Artist
|Record
|Year
|Invierno
|Danny Caldwell
|Pan Global Electro Lounge
|2007
|Oi
|Catching Flies
|Oi
|2022
|Manitou
|Moon Boots
|Ride Away
|2023
|Lost in the Moment
|DARIUS, Wayne Snow
|Utopia
|2017
|In This Life
|Satin Jackets
|In this Life
|2023
|Strike
|Little Monarch
|Strike
|2021
|Young Melody
|PNAU
|Changa
|2017
|Odyssée
|Zinmer
|Ceremony
|2016
|Lovers 2 – Intro
|Alpine
|A is for Alpine
|2012
|I’m Your Empress Of
|The Empress Of
|I’m Your Empress Of
|2020
|Another Life
|SG Lewis
|AudioLust and HigherLove
|2023
|You Won’t See Me Cry
|Moon Boots
|Biminy Road
|2022
|How Long Have You Been Away
|Kryptogram
|krypt vol2
|2022
|Kiss from the Sun
|Joe Hertz
|Kiss from the Sun
|2022
|Fever Dreamer
|SG Lewis
|AudioLust and HigherLove
|2023
|Gemmy Juice
|Neggy Gemmy
|Gemmy Juice
|2022
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Billions
|2022
For Your Viewing Pleasure
I want to share my appreciation for you. For listening with an open mind. For comments and thoughts. For advice and suggestions. I am very pleased to go on these musical journeys each week knowing you are there to appreciate great music from inspired musicians.
All Day I Dream of House Music
