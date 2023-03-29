No reason for one show when you can make three. The process: I use Virtual DJ to match beats on my Mac Mini. I added an extra sound card to preview the tracks. A Blue Yeti mic plugs right in to the Mac with USB – so easy. For more electronica and house click here: ELECTRONICA & HOUSE SHOWS.

All Day I Dream of House Music! And now you can too!

So. For this show I am taking my “PJ DJ” responsibilities very seriously. This is, actually, a real DJ set. With some beat matching and everything. DJ Shadow I am not, but I’ll stand by these selections all day long. I am so very pleased with the way it turned out too. I only wish I could be there, on your side of the radio, to see the pleasure you get from these yummy audio morsels.

All Day I Dream

Darius “Espoir”

DREAMING AND LISTENING (madhatters) There’s a song for every story

a story for every song.

It’s one thing you can count on in the days that are so long. Let my soul be of the story

that you piece into a song.

May it tell the world of laughter, of crying, and of wrong. I will keep on singing,

for that tune gives me the wings.

I will fly across the valleys and the cities that are dreams. But then I’ll wake up in the morn

and the dreams will be but gone.

Though I will go and tell the world, of the story I made a song.

The Playlist

Details Coming Soon.

Song Artist Record Year Invierno Danny Caldwell Pan Global Electro Lounge 2007 Oi Catching Flies Oi 2022 Manitou Moon Boots Ride Away 2023 Lost in the Moment DARIUS, Wayne Snow Utopia 2017 In This Life Satin Jackets In this Life 2023 Strike Little Monarch Strike 2021 Young Melody PNAU Changa 2017 Odyssée Zinmer Ceremony 2016 Lovers 2 – Intro Alpine A is for Alpine 2012 I’m Your Empress Of The Empress Of I’m Your Empress Of 2020 Another Life SG Lewis AudioLust and HigherLove 2023 You Won’t See Me Cry Moon Boots Biminy Road 2022 How Long Have You Been Away Kryptogram krypt vol2 2022 Kiss from the Sun Joe Hertz Kiss from the Sun 2022 Fever Dreamer SG Lewis AudioLust and HigherLove 2023 Gemmy Juice Neggy Gemmy Gemmy Juice 2022 Billions Caroline Polachek Billions 2022

For Your Viewing Pleasure

I want to share my appreciation for you. For listening with an open mind. For comments and thoughts. For advice and suggestions. I am very pleased to go on these musical journeys each week knowing you are there to appreciate great music from inspired musicians.

All Day I Dream of House Music

To share more thoughts visit our Facebook Page. Send an email. For more house see our electronica and house section.