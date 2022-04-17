About Kraina FM

For decades, Kraina FM has been the most popular commercial music station in Ukraine. Kraina staff relocated to a secure, undisclosed location and went back on the air as the “radio national resistance.” Kraina staff relocated to a secure, undisclosed location and went back on the air as the “radio national resistance.”

Kraina has quickly become a central rallying point for Ukrainians throughout the nation and world to share information, intelligence, and calls for collecting and distributing resources and material to resist Vladimir Putin’s invaders.

On April 6th, Anne secured an exclusive interview with Kraina’s general manager, Bogdan Bolthovetsky, about the extraordinary role the station is playing in helping Ukrainians rally resistance to Putin’s unprovoked, brutal, criminal attack. Tune in to the podcast below for an unforgettable hour-long conversation that will give you by turns heartbreaking–and inspiring–insights into just what it is like for Ukrainians to live through and to resist Putin’s war.

