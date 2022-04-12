* 2nd Amendment question: “The Heller case written by Justice Scalia states that the reasonable regulation of firearms is a permissible limitation on the 2nd Amendment. Do agree or disagree and how what would you consider ‘reasonable regulation’ of firearms?”

* Roe v. Wade question: “The decision by the US Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade was premised on an unstated constitutional right to privacy. Should Roe v. Wade and the underlying constitutional right to privacy be reversed by the Court?” Explain your answer.

* “A recent Civitas poll showed that almost 65% of Republicans in the survey thought that elections in North Carolina were not fairly conducted. Do you agree or disagree and do you trust that elections in the state have been and will continue to be fairly and honestly administered?”

* “The National Park System is a major economic driver in Western North Carolina, particularly the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park yet funding for staff and facilities has been reduced over the past number of years. Would you support major funding increases for the Park System and increases in compensation for its employees? Why or why not?”

* The incumbent, Mr. Cawthorn, has been endorsed by former President Trump and has consistently criticized what he calls RINO’s, establishment Republicans and others who aren’t supportive of Trump. What is your vision for the Republican Party going forward?”

* There is an acknowledged crisis on our border with Mexico with an ever-increasing number of people fleeing other countries and trying to get to the United States. Considering both security needs and humanitarian needs, what steps should the federal government take to address these issues?”