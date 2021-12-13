This tribute to Asheville bassist Eliot Wadopian, who died September 13, offers selections from his long and storied career, including his Grammy-winning contributions to Paul Winter’s groups, his collaborations with jazz artists and pop singers and poets, his pioneering explorations with the trio Free Planet Radio, and much more. The tribute includes excerpts from an interview poet Keith Flynn conducted with Eliot Wadopian. Host Jim Gardner, a veteran of college radio and an avid collector of jazz LPs, curated the show for his Rhythm Grill Menu Mix.

ACE OF BASS