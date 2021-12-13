James Gardner of Rhythm Grill created this tribute to beloved musician Eliot Wadopian who died on Sept 13, 2021. Listen on WPVM 103.7 today @ 5:00 PM
This tribute to Asheville bassist Eliot Wadopian, who died September 13, offers selections from his long and storied career, including his Grammy-winning contributions to Paul Winter’s groups, his collaborations with jazz artists and pop singers and poets, his pioneering explorations with the trio Free Planet Radio, and much more. The tribute includes excerpts from an interview poet Keith Flynn conducted with Eliot Wadopian. Host Jim Gardner, a veteran of college radio and an avid collector of jazz LPs, curated the show for his Rhythm Grill Menu Mix.
Track List:
- Paul Winter Consort & Friends – Icarus
- Inside Out – Almost There
- Paul Winter Consort – Appalachian Morning (Live)
- Paul Winter Consort & Friends – Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day
- Free Planet Radio – Dabayo
- Adrian Justus, Frankie J. Kelly & Eliot Wadopian – Diasporan Dances II. Bolero
- Free Planet Radio (featuring The Opal String Quartet) – Backyard Bhangra
- Keith Flynn & Eliot Wadopian – Mingus in Diaspora
- Coleman Barks – I See My Beauty In You (poetry of Rumi)
- Dorothy Papadakos, Judy Collins, John LaBarbera, Glen Velez & Eliot Wadopian – My Beloved Is Mine
- Jane Kramer – Valley of the Bones
- Paul Sullivan/PS Jazz (feat. Theresa Thomason) – I’ve Got A Feeling
- Matthew Nicholl & Eliot Wadopian – Monring Mambo
- Bill Graham & Eliot Wadopian – Coda (Live)
- Guilty Conscience – Growing Up In The USA (demo)
- Paul Winter Consort – Fare Well (Live)
- Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic – Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan”: IIc. Feierlich und Gemessen, Ohne Zu Schleppen