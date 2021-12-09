This week Judge Orr talks about recent legal challenges for the state and meets with Democratic Candidate Josh Remillard.
Judge Bob Orr hosts The Battle for NC 14, a weekly podcast series about North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. Beginning in November 2021, the series will culminate at the threshold of the general election on November 8, 2022 .
Bob’s interest in broadcasting (thus the Podcast), goes back to his undergraduate days as a Radio-TV-Motion Pictures major and an internship for 3 years with WSOC-TV news covering the state legislature and doing stringer work covering national politicians, KKK rallies, and prominent Americans including Dr. Martin Luther King. His broadcast experiences even extended into his military service where he did audio and film work for the 69th Signal Co. in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
