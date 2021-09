Heidi Ewing Part One (E37)

The Catskills provided a fitting backdrop for a deep conversation about music, life, culture, movies and… Voyager II. Heidi spent a ton of time working on songs that are mesmerizing, euphoric and seem to cause a medical condition commonly known as “musical paralysis.” Of what do you speak, dear PJDJ? Tell us more about this strange and curious condition if you would. Dear reader, it will all be made clear when you listen to the episode below. That Moment in a Bar (or Starbucks) You are having drinks with friends in a crowded bar. Chatting away. Having such a good time. And then something tingles in the back of your brain. A new sensation… certainly… but odd. Does it feel good? You think so. Yes… it’s good. You pay attention. Your ear follows this new sonic “thing.” Heidi Ewing

And then… the topic of these shows with Heidi… euphoria and paralysis. While you may not have the same emotional connection with each tune as Heidi does, I am pretty sure you will see the magic in each, and what compelled Heidi to add them to this list of stunning songs. Music is highly personal and you are likely to have your own list of songs that create euphoria and paralysis. Share your list in the comments below.

COCTEAU TWINS TO ARTHUR RUSSELL











The Cocteau Twins Euphoria and Paralysis Cocteau Twins were a Scottish band active from 1979 to 1997. They were formed in Grangemouth by Robin Guthrie (guitars, drum machine) and Will Heggie (bass), adding Elizabeth Fraser (vocals) in 1981 and replacing Heggie with multi-instrumentalist Simon Raymonde in 1983. The group earned critical praise for their ethereal, effects-laden sound and the soprano vocals of Fraser, whose lyrics often abandon recognisable language. They pioneered the 1980s alternative rock subgenre of dream pop. Robin Guthrie, Will Heggie, Elizabeth Frazier

The Playlist

Tracks included in order of appearance.

Song Artist / Album Year Assimilate Skinny Puppy / Bites 1985 Stand or Fall The Fixx / Shuttered Room 1982 If You Were Here Thompson Twins / Quick Step and Side Kick 1982 Over the Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo’ole / Facing Future 1993 Dreams The Cranberries / Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 1993 Here’s Where the Story Ends The Sundays / Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic 1990 Heaven or Las Vegas The Cocteau Twins / Heaven or Las Vegas 1990 Blue Bell Knoll Cocteau Twins / Blue Bell Knoll 1988 The Ghost in You The Psychedelic Furs / Mirror Moves 1984 Oblivious Aztec Camera / High Land, Hard Rain 1983 Mattress of Wire – Live Roddy Frame / Live in Osaka 2012 Tea in the Sahara The Police / Synchronicity 1983 That’s Us/Wild Combination Arthur Russell / Calling Out of Context 2000 Playlist: Heidi Ewing

Video References

Heidi Ewing from The Cocteau Twins to Arthur Russell (E37)

