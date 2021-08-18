Asheville City Government has reported the following road closures
Festus Bridge
Update at 6 a.m. Aug. 18:
A Flood Warning remains in effect for the French Broad River throughout today, though the National Weather Service is calling for only a 20% chance of rain as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move north into the Ohio Valley.
The following streets are closed because of flooding:
- Amboy Road from the I-240 to Lyman Street
- Bottom of State Street to Amboy Road
- Short Michigan Avenue to Amboy Road
- Azalea Road
- Biltmore Avenue from Meadow Road to Hendersonville Road
- Lodge Street from Hendersonville Rd to Sweeten Creek Road
- All Souls Crescent in Biltmore Village
- Swan Street in Biltmore Village
- Swannanoa River Road at the Tobacco Barn
- Fairview Road at Sweeten Creek Road
- Caledonia Road at the Tobacco Barn
- Thompson Street
- Sweeten Creek Road
- Druid Drive
- Iris Street at London Road
- Riverside Drive at the railroad trestle
- Florida Avenue
- Inglewood at Elk Mountain Scenic Highway
Announcement from the Blue Ridge Parkway: Portions of the Asheville corridor are closed due to downed trees or standing water. If you travel along the Parkway in this area during the mornings, please find an alternate route.
If you encounter a downed tree blocking a road in the City of Asheville, call 828-259-5852. Please note that City Streets crews cannot clear a downed tree with power lines until the power company clears the lines.