Shannon Keegan was one of the stars at Carnegie Hall Song Studio earlier this year. She was put through her paces for a week by the best of the best in the opera world. And she came out… singing! You can hear all about it on these two brilliant episodes we put together for you in early March:

So… was it inevitable that Shannon would become a guest our show? Maybe. But for certain the opera goddess was looking out for us, for here she is… the first of many episodes with this brilliant singer about music and opera and life in the arts.

“Shannon Keegan (Mezzo-soprano) makes it vividly and wonderfully clear that the real reconciliation in this opera lies in Zerlina’s C major aria “Vedrai carino”. Alexander Walther

We start with a collection of songs and stories. It’s a great introduction to a whole bunch of fun this week on Lester the Nightfly.

Operatic Mezzo Soprano Shannon Keegan (S3 | E136)

Show Playlist

Song Artist Album Year Overture Richard Strauss, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra Der Rosenkavalier 2008 Lenore Overture Beethoven, Riccardo Muti, Philadelphia Orchestra Beethoven Symphony No. 6 Pastorale 2000 Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz 1939 Ramblin’ Man Almond Brothers Band Dreams 1989 Welcome to the Black Parade My Chemical Romance The Black Parade 2006 Take Me or Leave Me Irina Menzel, Tracie Thoms RENT (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2005 The Story Brandie Carlile The Story 2007 Helplessness Blues Fleet Foxes Helplessness Blues 2011 La clemenza di Tito, Parto, parto ma tu ben mio Agnes Baltsa Famous Opera Arias 2016 Shannon Keegan

You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!

