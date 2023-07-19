Operatic Mezzo Soprano Shannon Keegan
Shannon Keegan was one of the stars at Carnegie Hall Song Studio earlier this year. She was put through her paces for a week by the best of the best in the opera world. And she came out… singing! You can hear all about it on these two brilliant episodes we put together for you in early March:
Carnegie Hall Song Studio Part 1
Carnegie Hall Song Studio Part 2
So… was it inevitable that Shannon would become a guest our show? Maybe. But for certain the opera goddess was looking out for us, for here she is… the first of many episodes with this brilliant singer about music and opera and life in the arts.
“Shannon Keegan (Mezzo-soprano) makes it vividly and wonderfully clear that the real reconciliation in this opera lies in Zerlina’s C major aria “Vedrai carino”.Alexander Walther
We start with a collection of songs and stories. It’s a great introduction to a whole bunch of fun this week on Lester the Nightfly.
Operatic Mezzo Soprano Shannon Keegan (S3 | E136)
Show Playlist
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Overture
|Richard Strauss, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra
|Der Rosenkavalier
|2008
|Lenore Overture
|Beethoven, Riccardo Muti, Philadelphia Orchestra
|Beethoven Symphony No. 6 Pastorale
|2000
|Over the Rainbow
|Judy Garland
|The Wizard of Oz
|1939
|Ramblin’ Man
|Almond Brothers Band
|Dreams
|1989
|Welcome to the Black Parade
|My Chemical Romance
|The Black Parade
|2006
|Take Me or Leave Me
|Irina Menzel, Tracie Thoms
|RENT (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|2005
|The Story
|Brandie Carlile
|The Story
|2007
|Helplessness Blues
|Fleet Foxes
|Helplessness Blues
|2011
|La clemenza di Tito, Parto, parto ma tu ben mio
|Agnes Baltsa
|Famous Opera Arias
|2016
You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!