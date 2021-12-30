Bo Hess, BSW, MSW, LCSW, LCASA, was born in Lubbock, Texas the location of Reese Air Force Base. Bo is the son of a military family and therefore lived and traveled extensively throughout Bo’s childhood including living in Texas, England, New Mexico, and a brief time in Dayton, Ohio before settling in North Carolina. Bo has been blessed to call Western North Carolina home now for almost 20 years. Currently, Bo lives in Asheville, NC, and is a practicing social worker and psychiatric clinician in an acute psychiatric hospital. Bo also has a small private practice, located in downtown Asheville, NC, specializing in PTSD in first-responders, personality disorders, and addictions.

​

Some of Bo’s other past and current professional and community service include DBT clinician for a local men’s recovery program, sexual assault crisis advocate, Meals on Wheels delivery driver, lead psychosocial psychiatry resident trainer, and member of the acute behavioral emergency response team in a large hospital system. Bo also serves on the board of the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition working with Republican state representatives to adopt life-saving laws in North Carolina. Bo also served as a curriculum advisor for the Human Services Department at Asheville Buncombe Community College. Finally, Bo is a crisis intervention trainer for local law enforcement, and first responders.

​

Bo obtained an Associate of Human Services Technology from Asheville-Buncombe County Technical College, Bachelor of Social Work from Western Carolina and Master of Social Work from Western Carolina University. Bo is currently enrolled in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, Master of Public Health, Leadership in Practice at UNC-Chapel Hill. Outside of his professional roles, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing drums, writing poetry, reading, hiking, studying in coffee shops, and spending time with his Miniature Australian Shepherd, Clovis.

BO HESS FOR CONGRESS