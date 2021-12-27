Judge Bob Orr interviews Jay Carey – Democratic Candidate for Dist 14
Jay Carey is a 20 year decorated Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran that understands the true meaning of leadership, public service, hard work, and people over politics — He will bring those same North Carolina values with him to Congress.
Every day, we can count on him to defend the North Carolina that his family calls home. That’s why Jay won’t stop fighting for investments in education, good-paying jobs, infrastructure, quality healthcare, veteran’s benefits, rural broadband, protecting our personal freedoms, and holding the government accountable.
Jay and his wife Leslie, along with their four boys, four dogs, and two cats proudly call Hendersonville, North Carolina home.