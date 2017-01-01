TOP MENU

WPVM 103.7 is a commercial free, low power fm radio station governed by the Friends of WPVM. A registered 501(c)3 non-profit founded to provide independent media to the Asheville community. WPVM is committed to presenting the best Asheville’s cultural, artistic and musical heritage featuring a unique collection of local musicians playing original works, mountain, jazz and blues music, combined with regional and classic rock & roll, along with programs on public affairs that enrich and/or empower the listener.

Listen to WPVM 103.7 using your device of choice. The station streams worldwide, and can be listened to using a computer, cell phone, smart tv or tablet. Automobile travelers can listen using a cell phone or tablet with a audio cable connected to the radio using the “aux” option. Tunein radio can be added to your computer bookmarks and Tunein can be added to any smart tv as a channel. Vacationers in Asheville are invited to take the sounds of Asheville home, to experience the vibe of Asheville anytime on demand via computer, smart phone, tablet or Tunein.

