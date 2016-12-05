A Better World (Live)

Hosted by: McNair Ezzard

Genre: New Age /Spirituality

A Better World

Host – McNair Ezzard

A Better World provides an in-depth look into the people and organizations, locally, nationally and internationally, who are working to create a world that works for everyone. Whether it be those who are working in the areas of hunger and poverty, social and economic justice, healthcare, education, housing, restoration of the environment or those people and organizations who bring a fresh perspective to spirituality – “A Better World” features positive interviews with people who are making a difference.

Aura Freedom International – January 5, 2017

Guest: Marissa Kokkoros, Director of Aura Freedom International – a Canadian charity that advances the human rights of women and girls in Canada and beyond, working to fight human trafficking, gender inequality and gender-based violence. Following the earthquake in Nepal a few years back, Marissa was the founder of “Female Friendly Spaces” that helped thousands of women come together for safety following the devastation. Aura Freedom has also initiation the Human Trafficking Awareness for Canadian Youth program, which seeks to educate youth in schools and elsewhere about the dangers and extreme prevalence of human trafficking and sexual exploitation right in Canada. www.aurafreedom.org

Active Peace: A Mindful Path to a Nonviolent World – December 22, 2016

Guest: Scott Brown, Active Peace: A Mindful Path to a Nonviolent World. Violence in our world is the core problem we face, and yet who is talking about real solutions? Scott Brown addresses the root cause of violence, the illusion of separateness, and the path that one can take to the experience of true interrelatedness. Based on a life a service, Scott offers a pragmatic message of how to make and live peace in a world ravaged by violence. www.4activepeace.com

Share International Magazine – December 15, 2016

Guest: Monte Leach, U.S. Editor – Share International Magazine. Share International magazine is a monthly magazine, except bimonthly in January/February and July/August, that brings together two directions of contemporary thought, the political and spiritual. It seeks to show the synthesis underlying the social, political, economic and spiritual changes now unfolding on a worldwide scale. It presents information and news about Maitreya, the World Teacher and His priorities in order to create a world at peace and to save the environment. www.share-international.org/magazine

One Child’s Village: A Global Orphans Foundation – December 8, 2016

Guest: Todd Lorentz, co-managing director, One Child’s Village. One Child’s Village is an Edmonton-based charity whose primary goal is to provide support for HIV/AIDS orphans in Africa. Working primarily in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya, One Child’s Village provides the conditions, training and resources that are needed for children affected by the negative influence of HIV/AIDS. Through provision of resources that include education, medicine, food, clean water and sanitation the affected children are able to achieve physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being. www.onechildsvillage.org

The ManKind Project – November 17, 2016

Guests: Drew Potter and Darryl Hansome from The ManKind Project. The ManKind Project is a nonprofit training and educational organization presenting experiential personal development programs for men. It is a global network of peer-facilitated men’s groups that supports men in leading lives of authenticity, integrity and service. The ManKind Project seeks to help men understand the true meaning of mature masculinity while at the same time helping them to learn new ways to comprehend feelings, resolve conflict, and challenge old habits that no longer work. www.ashevillemkp.org

Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina – November 10, 2016

Guests: Jim Lowder, Acting Executive Director, Homeward Bound. Derek Towle, Program Director, A-Hope Day Center. Homeward Bound is a nonprofit organization working to end homelessness in Buncombe and Henderson Counties. Operating from a belief in the “Housing First” model – a national best practice for ending homelessness – Homeward Bound seeks to help those community members who are the most vulnerable among us. Homeward Bound believes that a safe, decent and affordable home is a basic human right. A-Hope Day Center is just one of the programs Homeward Bound provides to assist those in need. www.homewardboundwnc.org

Buncombe County Family Justice Center – November 3, 2016

Guest: Julie D. Klipp Nicholson, Family Justice Center Coordinator. The Buncombe County Family Justice Center is a confidential place of refuge for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. Assistance from professionals such as law enforcement, attorneys, nurses, counselors and case managers can help victims figure out how to find security and be able to move forward with hope. FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER

Loving Food Resources – October 27, 2016

Guest: Nancy Gavin, Executive Director and Katie Adams, Board Member – Loving Food Resources. Founded in 1991 the mission of Loving Food Resources is to provide food, health, and personal care items to people in 18 Western North Carolina counties who are living with HIV/AIDS or those in home hospice care with any diagnosis. Loving Food Resources is a volunteer-driven nonprofit, with over 150 volunteers. Community support enables Loving Food Resources to serve more than 90 clients each week at the self-select food pantry.The total number of clients served by Loving Food Resources is over 200 people. www.lovingfood.org

Asheville Insight Meditation – October 20, 2017

Guest: Ronya Banks, Founder and lead teacher and Kate Freeman, teacher at the Asheville Insight Meditation community – an inclusive community of diverse individuals who nurture and support the practice of insight Meditation and its integration into daily life. It is a dogma-free meditation environment that offers Classical and modern Buddhist teachings (particularly in the Theravada tradition) and other occasions to learn and grow through participation in half-day retreats, workshops, the Buddhist book club and community volunteer opportunities. www.ashevillemeditation.com

Chinese Medicine – October 13, 2016

Guest: Phil Ramsey. Chinese Medicine Practitioner and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. Phil become a licensed marriage and family therapist through Appalachian State University in 2000. Later, seeing the potential for Chinese medicine as a way to also help others, he graduated from the Daoist Traditions College of Medical Arts in Asheville. Phil is currently a therapist and Chinese Medicine practitioner in the Asheville area.

Jubilee! Community – October 6, 2016

Gues t: Howard Hanger. Minister, Jubilee! Community. Founder, Hanger Hall School. Howard talks the founding and his ongoing ministry at Jubilee! Community an independent community of faith that teaches respect and love for all that lives, acceptanceGuest: Howard Hanger. Minister, Jubilee! Community. Founder, Hanger Hall School. Howard talks the founding and his ongoing ministry at Jubilee! Community an independent community of faith that teaches respect and love for all that lives, accepta of the wisdom of other religious traditions, spiritualities and indigenous culture. Howard is also the founder of Hanger Hall School a school for girls, one of less than ten schools in the U.S. dedicated to the education of middle school girls. www.jubileecommunity.org

Blue Ridge Pride Center – September 22, 2016

Guest: Michael-David Carpenter, President, Blue Ridge Pride Center. Blue Ridge Pride Center was formed in 2009 as a non-profit organization dedicated to informing and educating the public about the history and diversity of the Western North Carolina LGBTQ community. It seeks to increase public awareness of the LGBTQ community to eliminate homophobia, transphobia and discrimination. Blue Ridge Pride Center holds an annual Blue Ridge Pride Festival in Asheville. Michael-David discusses the mission of the Blue Ridge Pride Center, misconceptions about the LGBTQ community, tolerance and HB2 and more. www.blueridgepride.org

International Day of Peace – September 15, 2016

Guests: Rachael Bliss from WNC 4 Peace and Colin Neiburger from Peace is Possible. The International Day of Peace was first recognized by the U.N. General Assembly in 1981. It is held each year on September 21st will be the thirty-fifth year that the world has commemorated the International Day of Peace. It is a day “devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.” Rachael and Colin talk about Peace Day, what it means and what events are happening in and around the Asheville area to commemorate this special time. They also discuss the Peace Maker of the Year Award. www.wnc4peace.com. www.peaceispossiblenc.org

Human Rights and the Refugee Crisis – September 8, 2016

Guest: Professor Mark Gibney, Department of Political Science UNC Asheville. Professor Gibney is the Belk Distinguished Professor at UNC Asheville and the Raoul Wallenberg Visiting Chair of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law at Lund University (Sweden). His most recent book are The Handbook of Human Rights; and Watching Human Rights: The 101 Best Films. He is also author of the book, The Global Refugee Crisis. He also serves as a Consultant with the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, Center for the Study of Civil War. https://politicalscience.unca.edu/faces/faculty/gibney

The YWCA of Asheville and Western North Carolina – September 1, 2016

Guest: Beth Maczka, Chief Executive Officer YWCA of Asheville and Western North Carolina. The YWCA has been active in eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all in Western North Carolina for a over a century. Its programs involve addressing inequities and disparities created by institutional racism, supporting and advocating for and with women. The YWCA is supportive of initiatives that contribute to the elimination of racism like eliminating racial profiling, improving immigrant rights and strengthening affirmative action. www.ywcaofasheville.org

The Global Economic System and Future Possibilities – August 25, 2016

Guest: James Quilligan, international economist, analyst and administrator in the field of international development. He has served as policy advisor and writer for international politicians and leaders, including Pierre Trudeau, Willy Brandt, Jimmy Carter, and Tony Blair. James was a policy advisor and press secretary for the Brandt Commission (1978-1984) and the co-founder and policy development director of the Coalition for the Global Commons. He has also served as advisor for a number of United Nations international development organizations. http://www.greattransition.org/commentary/james-quilligan-common-wealth-trusts-peter-barnes

All Souls Counseling Center – August 11, 2016

Guests: Phil Ramsey and Barbara Kruszewski. All Souls Counseling Center is a nonprofit grass roots organization that provides quality mental health counseling to the uninsured and underinsured people of Western North Carolina. Since its opening in 2000, All Souls Counseling Center has provided professional counseling to well over 13,000 people. With a dedicated group of professionally licensed therapists, All Souls Counseling Center seeks to provide help to those people who have nowhere else to turn. www.allsoulscounseling.org

War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification – July 7, 2016

Jeff Halper is an American-born anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist who has lived in Israel since 1973. He is a co-founder of The People Yes! Network (TPYN) and the former Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD). Jeff is a frequent writer and speaker on the subject of nonviolent strategies to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His latest book is War Against The People Israel, The Palestinians and Global Pacification. Jeff was nominated for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize by the American Friends Service Committee. www.tpyn.org

Near-Death Experiences – June 30, 2016

Guests: Nancy Baumgarten, Director, Profound Awareness Institute and author of World’s In Collision – Near-death Experiences in WNC published in the Mountain Xpress April 13, 2016 and Dr. Robert Manasse, D.D.S., former Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Illinois – Chicago. Join Nancy and Dr. Manasse as they speak about near death expepriences, an experience that, as Nancy writes in her article, millions of people have now had. Dr. Manasse, written about in World’s In Collision, speaks about his near death experience and the profound impact it had on his life. www.mountainx.com/living/worlds-in-collision-near-death-experiences-in-wnc

Reverend Doctor John Waterhouse – June 15, 2016

Guest: Rev. Doctor John Waterhouse, co-minister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Asheville. He is the author of Five Steps to Freedom: An Introduction to Spiritual Mind Treatment and current President of Centers for Spiritual Living. Rev. Waterhouse has been studying, teaching and practicing Science of Mind principles for over 30 years. During his ministry he has held various leadership roles within United Centers for Spiritual Living (UCSL), including Dean of Holmes Institute Midwestern Campus, and President of United Clergy of Religious Science. www.cslasheville.org

WNC 4 Peace. Peace is Possible NC – June 9, 2016

Guests: Rachael Bliss and Colin Neiburger from WNC 4 Peace – a local organization collaborating with other peace, justice and environmental groups working to build a culture of peace in Western North Carolina. One of its primary objectives is to promote peace and justice in relationships, locally and globally among people, the environment and especially within ourselves. Colin Neiburger also represents Peace is Possible NC, an organization supporting educational activities and public events promoting peace. www.wnc4peace.com. www.peaceispossiblenc.org

Elders Fierce for Justice – May 19, 2016

Guests: Steve Kaagan, Executive Director and Mahan Siler from Elders Fierce for Justice. Formed in 2004 by those citizens over the age of 65 who felt a deep commitment to social justice. Motivated by what they see as a world in peril, but also a world with promise, they seek to reclaim the traditional role of elder in the service of a more just and compassionate community by collaborating with others who are working for social and environmental justice in Western North Carolina. www.eldersfierceforjustice.org

Vecinos Farmworker Health Program – May 5, 2016

Amy Schmidt is the Executive Director of Vecinos Farmworker Health Program. Jamie Holbrook, RN is a nurse who has been working for Vecinos for six years. Since its beginning Vecinos, Inc. has been providing free medical outreach and advocating for the social and economic wellbeing of farmworkers and their families in Western North Carolina. www.vecinosinc.org

Western North Carolina AIDS Project – April 7, 2016

Guests: Jeff Bachar, Executive Director; and Amanda Stem, Advocacy Supervisor and Conner Adams, Advocacy Assistant for the Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP). In operation since 1986 WNCAP serves the community in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and advocacy as well as helping people living with HIV to remain self-sufficient. Their work in 18 counties of Western North Carolina is guided by the belief that everyone should have equal access to health care and disease prevention. www.wncap.org

Related

Comments

comments

Schedule Thursday - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sunday - 10:00 am - 11:00 am Encore Presentation

Playlists