WPVM’s Dr. Herb Johnson Shares His Art
Dr. Herb Johnson, treasurer of Friends of WPVM Inc, has been an art collector for many years, a passion he inherited from his father—a jazz musician in the 1920s-30s and then owner of an art gallery in Chicago in the 1940s. Dr. Johnson’s art interests include American print makers and American primitives of the 1930s as well as traditional West African tribal art.
Also known for sharing pieces of his art, three of Dr. Johnson’s donations to the Asheville Art Museum are now on display with other American prints. He is shown above at the recently re-furbished museum beside a collection of prints from the 1930s and early ’40s, featuring scenes that are urban, industrial and rural in a range of printmaking techniques. The exhibit includes his gifts by Reginald Marsh, Grant Wood and Helen West Heller—artists who Dr. Johnson believes “truly express the iconic American print movement in the 1930s.”
Reginald Marsh – Merry Go Round 1930
