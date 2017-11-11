That Record Guy (Christopher Rush)

Classic Rock and Pop from the 50’s through the 80’s with a REAL living, breathing DJ.

Christopher Rush

  • Friday - 10:00 pm - 12:00 am

    1. John Price November 11, 2017 at 4:42 pm #

      Hey you. Loved the show last night(11/10/17). Had forgotten to tune in till 10:30p or so. What a lineup of stars. I had a ‘best of’ Julie London album in the past. Great way to relax in bed, before sleep. Especially enjoy the 50s/60s numbers you play. I grew up in New Orleans, so have R&B in my blood. Your expert record knowledge is super. Thanks for sharing and connecting with the appreciating public. Till next week…

