BLAINESWORLD (Live)

Hosted by: Blaine Greenfield

Genre: Talk

BLAINESWORLD is a weekly show that airs on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. It focuses on positive news and information about both people and organizations in the Asheville area. Host Blaine Greenfield is a CEO: Chief Encouragement Officer with over 40 years of experience as a college professor/business consultant. He also publishes a weekly blog, BLAINESWORLD, that can be obtained for free by sending an email to: bginbc@aol.com and putting SUBSCRIPTION in the subject line.

BLAINESWORLD show, 7.5.2017

Guest in the first half: Gramt Ramdall (left), dog trainer. For more information, call 518.669.8414. … Guest in the the second half: Janelle Lucido-Conate, (right), pickle lady. For more information, click: http://www.ourdailykraut.com/

BLAINESWORLD show, 6.28.2017

Guests in first half: Megan Martell (left) and Kate Kelleher (center), both with PechaKucha Asheville. For more information, click: http://pechakuchaavl.com …. Guest in the second half: Laresa Griffin (right), development director of Spotlight. For more information, click: http://www.safelightfamily.org

BLAINESWORLD show, 6.21.2017

Guests in first half (left): Chelsea Baldwin, founder and owner of Copy Power, and Tom Mock, education chair of Asheville SCORE. For more information: Chelsea, http://getcopypower.com/; Tom, https://asheville.score.org/ … Guest in the second half (right): Rev. Ed Hillman, president, Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western North Carolina. For more information: https://sites.google.com/site/fcawnc2/

BLAINESWORLD show, 6.14.2017

Guest in first half: (right): Jensen Gelfond, Owner and Friendly Technology Guide, Asheville Digital Lifestyle. For more information: http://www.AshevilleDigitalLifestyle.com Guest in the second half (left): Jen Mayer, CEO of Charlotte Street Computers. For more information: http://www.charlottestreetcomputers.com



Also catch the show for a Public Service Announcement about the Annual Mental Wellness Walk.



And congratulations to Jason Pryor, president of Pryor Insurance in Hendersonville, NC, on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 6.7.2017

Guest in first half: (on the left in front row of photo): Meredith Bennett, owner of Devoted Human. For more information: http://devotedhuman.com Guests in the second half: Shelley Lieber (on the right in front row of photo) and Joe Gemignani (on the right in back row of photo), aka The Prime Time Boomers. For more information: http://facebook.com/primetimeboomers



And congratulations to Angelo’s Family Pizza & Pasta in Waynesville on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 5.31.2017

Guest in first half: David Weiner (on the left in photo), Executive Director of OMH Solutions. For more information: http://www.omhsolutions.com

Guest in second half: Chris Filipiak (on the right in photo), L.L.C. & Group Leader, Greater Asheville Business Network. For more information: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherfilipiak/

And congratulations to Ilene and Tino Procida, fundraisers extraordinaire for many non-profit organizations in the Asheville area, on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 5.24.2017

Guest in first half: Celeste Collins (on the left in photo), Executive Director of OnTrack Financial Education & Counseling. For more information: http://www.ontrackwnc.org

Guest in second half: Dr. Beth Marchitelli (on the right in photo), veterinarian and owner at 4 Paws Farewell. For more information: http://www.4pawsfarewell.com

And congratulations to Corey Hinson, program manager and trainer extraordinaire for The Mediation Center, on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 5.17.2017

Guest in first half: Garret Artz (on the right in photo), Executive Director of RiverLink. For more information: http://www.riverlink.org

Guest in second half: Salley Willaimson (on the left in photo), Development and Communications Manager at Open Hearts Art Center. For more information: http://openheartsartcenter.org

And congratulations to Emily Balcken, head of the planning committee for Walk a Mile, on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 5.10.2017

Guest in first half: Dana Frankel (on the left in photo), the City of Asheville’s Downtown Development Specialist in the Community and Economic Development Department. For more information: http://www.ashevillenc.gov/

Guest in second half: Lillah Schwartz (on the right in photo), author of HEALING OUR BACKS WITH YOGA, AN ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO BACK PAIN RELIEF. For more information: http://yogawithlillah.com/

And congratulations to Tommy Lanning, a supervisor with Terminix in Asheville, on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 5.3.2017

Guest in first half: Michelle Louzon (on the right in photo), Executive Director of Arms Around ASD. For more information: http://armsaroundasd.org

Guest in second half: James Lee (on the left in photo), Director of Operations at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Buncombe County. For more information:

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/asheville/

And congratulations to Mountain City Painting on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 4.26.2017

Guest in first half: Dr. Frank King (on right in photo), author of THE HEALING REVOLUTION. For more information: http://www.drkings.com

Guest in second half: Cheryl “Cha-Cha” Soloff (in the middle in photo), professional organizer. For more information: http://www.workspacewonderwoman.com

And congratulations to Cameron Hanley, an employee with the Dakota Watch Company at the Asheville Mall on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 4.19.2017

Guests in first half: Cortland Mercer and Kevan Frazier (left photo; Cortland is in the center and Keavan is on the right), both with the Well Played Board Game Cafe. For more information: http://wellplayedasheville.com/

Guest in second half: Michelle Smith (right photo), consultant with Social Profit Strategies. For more information: http://www.socialprofitstrategies.net/

And congratulations to Carol Anders (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 4.12.2017

Guest in first half: Jane Hatley (left photo), WNC Regional Director at Self-Help Credit Union. For more information: https://www.self-help.org/

Guest in second half: George Pappas (right photo), author of THE LITERARY AND LEGAL GENEALOGY OF NATIVE AMERICAN DISPOSSESSION. For more information: https://www.amazon.com/Literary-Genealogy-Native-American-Dispossession/dp/1138188727

And congratulations to My Wonderful Walls (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 4.5.2017

Guest in first half: Tina Madison White (left photo), Executive Director of the Blude Ridge Pride Center. For more information: http://blueridgepride.org/

Guest in second half: TJ Shimeld, President of The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc. For more information: http://www.vanishingwheelchair.org/

And congratulations to Kim Stimpson (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.29.2017

Guest in first half: Michael Fitzpatrick (left photo), Executive Director of Mountain BizWorks, discussing that organization. For more information: https://www.mountainbizworks.org/

Guest in second half: Todd Williams (right photo), District Attorney for Buncombe County, discussing that office. For more information: http://www.buncombeda.org/

And congratulations to Zuzu Welsh (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

Please note: After you hear the introductory music, there is a 35 second delay before you begin to hear the interview with Patrick Fitzsimmons. Sorry ’bout that!

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.22.2017

Dr. Michael Trayford, a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Founder/Director of innovation at APEX Brain Centers in South Asheville, was the sole guest. He discussed, “The Concussion Epidemic and Why the ‘Wait and See’ Approach is NOT Working.” For more information, please click: http://apexbraincenters.com/

And congratulations to the Buncombe County Libary System (cited at the end)–and specifically employees Lisa Stamey, David Ormsby and Tim Means–on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.15.2017

Guest in first half: Denise Bitz (left photo), Founder and President at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, discussing that organization. For more information: http://www.bwar.org/

Guest in second half: Tom Gallagher (right photo), an attorney with Pisgah Legal Services, discussing the organization. For more information: http://www.pisgahlegal.org/

And congratulations to Jim Meyer (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.8.2017

Guest in first half: Brian Biro (left photo), America’s Breakthrough Coach, discussing his new book: THERE ARE NO OVERACHIEVERS. For more information: http://www.brianbiro.com/index.php/new-book

Guests in second half: Emily Blacken, a volunteer with Our VOICE, and Greg Garrison, owner of The Hop (right photo), discussing the Walk a Mile event that will be held on May 6. For more information: http://www.ourvoicenc.org/events/walk-a-mile-asheville/

And congratulations to Walter Beals (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

