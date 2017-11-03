Asheville Beats (LIVE)

Hosted by: Heidi Renee Rowell

Genre: Music

Talk

“Asheville Beats” highlights what’s happening around Asheville’s outstanding music scene from week to week! Your selectress, Heidi Renee’ is live every Friday from 2-4pm on 103.7 The Voice or via the free tunein app! Based on the AVL music calendar, you will be in the loop of the hottest shows including live interviews and music from local & visiting bands!

Schedule Friday - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

